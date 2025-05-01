Ketlhalefile Bags the John Cauble Leadership Award

From Washington D.C. acclaim to a bold vision of establishing a professional theatre company in the Gaborone CBD, Michelle Ketlhalefile is sizzling with enthusiasm about creating a sustainable arts community and jobs for the youth

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana’s rising star, Michelle Ketlhalefile, is setting the global arts stage ablaze. She recently clinched the John Cauble Leadership Award at the prestigious National Kennedy Centre American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) in Washington, DC.

Competing in the ASPIRE Arts Leadership category, Ketlhalefile’s victory not only came with a $5000 cash prize but also the priceless opportunity of one-on-one mentorship with Disney Theatrical Group executive, Thomas Schumacher, and the promise of funding to ignite her creative dream.

Turning dreamers into leaders

Bestowed by the College of Fellows, the John Cauble Leadership Award is no small feat. Recipients are selected through a rigorous evaluation by multiple members of the college, judged on strict criteria designed to spotlight individuals who will shape the future of the arts.

The aim is clear: to nurture today’s dreamers into tomorrow’s leaders, and Ketlhalefile fits the mould perfectly.

“What I heard being announced was that I won a $5000 cash prize, mentorship from Thomas Schumacher, and opportunities for funding for my project,” she told Time Out, still sizzling with excitement in an interview.

Four productions a year

At the heart of Ketlhalefile’s pitch was Keya Theatre, a bold vision to establish Botswana’s first professional theatre company based in the Gaborone CBD. Her proposed model is a non-profit organisation with a dual focus: production and education.

“Our mission is to cultivate a theatrical renaissance in Botswana by creating powerful performances and empowering Southern African voices to resonate across the continent and beyond,” she said.

Keya Theatre plans to generate four major productions a year, with a dedicated slot for original works by Batswana playwrights, a platform that is desperately needed in the local creative industry.

Accessibility and empowerment

Beyond the bright stage lights, Ketlhalefile’s vision is deeply rooted in accessibility and empowerment. Under Keya Theatre’s education pillar, the plan includes offering workshops in acting, directing, arts leadership, and more focusing, especially on making the arts accessible to underprivileged youth.

“How it will work is, under production, we’ll create a season showing four full-scale productions a year,” Ketlhalefile explained. “Education-wise, we’ll run workshops that are easily accessible to underprivileged communities and create more job opportunities for young people in Botswana’s arts industry.”