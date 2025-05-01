Elisa Turns Old Denim Into Fine Art

His background in fashion design and a personal affinity for the versatility of denim led him to experiment with the fabric in ways unseen in Botswana’s art circles

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Textiles and mixed media artist Mokganedi Elisa, from Tutume and now based in Gaborone, is making waves in the art scene with his unique, sustainable approach to textiles design.

Armed with an Associate Degree in Textiles Design, he repurposes old denim jeans into stunning artworks that recently captivated audiences at the Stanbic Bank Music and Lifestyle Festival in Tlokweng.

Sewing patterns

Elisa’s artistic journey began when he noticed the beautiful patterns created when he sewed denim pieces together. “I used to sew denims together and realised that they create a beautiful pattern that inspired me,” he said in an interview.

From intricate tapestries to bold sculptures, his work is a testament to creativity and environmental consciousness.

Discarded denims are often donated to him for a creative process that involves cutting up the material and using it to form artworks influenced by his surroundings.

A lockdown discovery

“From a distance, you might think it is a painting, but it is just denim on canvas,” he said.

Elisa’s passion for denim art blossomed during the COVID-19 lockdowns when he sought a creative outlet. His background in fashion design, coupled with a personal affinity for the versatility of denim, led him to experiment with the fabric in ways unseen in Botswana’s art circles.

His pieces stand out not only for their craftsmanship but for their innovative use of recycled materials. Audiences are often amazed by how sustainability and fine artistry meet in his work.

Despite their appreciation of his artistry, Elisa is aware of the low buying power among Batswana.

Low buying power of Batswana

“As much as people appreciate my art, there is the low buying power of Batswana who, in my opinion, are not yet where they are supposed to be when it comes to supporting and buying art,” he noted.

To bridge this gap, he is developing a strategy that entails creating more affordable artworks that are accessible to a wider audience.

Elisa praised platforms like the Stanbic Bank Music and Lifestyle Festival for offering artists opportunities to showcase their work to the broader public.