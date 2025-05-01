Sebata Cuts Ties Amid Ownership Battle 

The company has cited regulatory complications that presented “insurmountable obstacles” for ending a partnership that only began in April last year

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Sebata Consolidated Holdings (Pty) Ltd has officially withdrawn from all commercial and operational involvement with Township Rollers Football Club, ending a brief investment tenure that began only in April last year.

Sebata had initially committed to a five-year partnership with the Botswana football giants.

In a statement released on Monday, Sebata cited “significant compliance and governance issues” pertaining to the club’s ownership and regulatory obligations under Botswana Football League (BFL) and Botswana Football Association (BFA) as the reason for its withdrawal.

Untenable

“Following a comprehensive internal review and legal consultations, it became clear that continuing our involvement was untenable,” the company said.

It added that it had entered into the agreement with Township Rollers “with the clear intent of supporting one of Botswana’s most historic football institutions through strategic capital investment and operational support.”

According to the statement, Sebata has contributed more than P22 million to the club’s operations since the beginning of the partnership.

Ultimatum

However, regulatory complications soon arose. According to Sebata, the absence of appropriate approvals as mandated by the constitution of BFL presented insurmountable obstacles.

As a result, Sebata initiated a formal divestment process and confirmed that it no longer has any operational role or financial obligations within the club’s structure.

An investigation by Gazette Sports has revealed that Sebata issued an ultimatum demanding 100 percent ownership of the club that excluded all current Township Rollers Society members.

Increasingly uneasy

However, the proposal was ultimately rejected following consultative meetings with registered branches of supporters of Township Rollers.

Letters seen by this publication show that Sebata had been contemplating an exit as early as November 2024. Documents show that the company grew increasingly uneasy after seeking clarity on the club’s ownership structure.

Initially, Sebata entered an agreement with Popa-Popa Investment, a management company owned by the Township Rollers Society. Sebata acquired 80 percent of Popa-Popa Investment while the Society retained a 20 percent stake.

Jagdish Shah factor

In November, Sebata expressed its resignation from Popa-Popa Investment on the grounds that it “holds no value” and instead requested a new agreement using Township Rollers (Pty) Ltd, another club management entity.

However, Township Rollers (Pty) Ltd was still under the control of former investor Jagdish Shah, who had delayed relinquishing his hold on the company even after stepping down in 2023 (mid-year).

Sebata viewed Shah’s lingering involvement as a governance risk, raising concerns that an external party still wielded influence over the club. The Township Rollers (Pty) Ltd company was reclaimed and Sebata given 80 percent shareholding as per his request.

The Township Rollers executive committee subsequently intervened, resolving the matter through the Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA), and reclaimed full control of Township Rollers (Pty) Ltd.

“Entrenched interests”

A new contract in accordance with Sebata’s preferred structure was subsequently drafted but Sebata refused to sign, insisting on total ownership and demanding an end to involvement of Society members in the club’s operations.

“Our vision was to professionalise the club fully,” said Nqobile Ndlovu, Sebata media liaison officer. “We wanted to take the club back to its glory days, not only in Botswana but in Africa at large. We encountered entrenched interests that made that impossible.”

The two sides ultimately reached an impasse that has brought an end to Sebata’s short-lived venture into Botswana football.