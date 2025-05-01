Region 5 Runs Classification Workshop to Expand Inclusion 

Coming ahead of the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games that are scheduled for winter in Namibia where Special Olympics competitions will feature for the first time, the initiative was considered pivotal for inclusion and full integration of athletes with disabilities

GAZETTE REPORTER

AUSC Region 5 has concluded a landmark Classification Workshop for visually impaired athletes, advancing its commitment to inclusive sports ahead of the upcoming Youth Games in Namibia.

Held in Gaborone from 23 to 25 April, the event brought together optometrists and technical officials from 10 countries across Southern Africa, namely Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Participants gathered to strengthen the technical foundations needed to ensure that athletes compete on fair and empowering terms.

Evidence-based assessments

Led by Ugandan Classification Specialist Joseph Sebwana, the workshop focused on equipping participants with the knowledge and tools to conduct evidence-based assessments of visual impairment.

“We’ve taken a major step forward in levelling the playing field,” Sebwana said. “This workshop wasn’t just about technical standards; it was also about recognising talent, ensuring fair representation, and building systems that respect every athlete’s right to compete.”

Throughout the three-day session, participants engaged in hands-on learning, shared cross-border experiences, and aligned on standard protocols. Discussions emphasised athlete identification, assessment procedures, and the ethical foundations of classification.

Regardless of ability

“The enthusiasm and professionalism from participants show that this region is ready to lead on inclusion,” Sebwana added.

The workshop’s timing was crucial, taking place just ahead of the Final Entry by Name (FEN) deadline of 30 April 2025 for the 11th edition of the Region 5 Youth Games that are scheduled for July in Windhoek and Swakopmund.

The CEO of Region 5, Stanley Mutoya, praised the initiative as pivotal to ensuring that athletes with disabilities are fully included in the Games and beyond.

“This is how we ensure no athlete is left behind,” Mutoya said. “We’re proud to build capacity that enables all athletes, regardless of ability, to compete on fair and empowering terms.”

Special Olympics

The workshop forms part of Region 5’s larger inclusion strategy, which will see Special Olympics competitions debut for the first time in the Youth Games. An Inter-Ministerial Forum on Inclusion will convene during the Games, seeking to align government policies on disability and sport across the region.

Region 5 is also preparing to launch a major digital awareness campaign under its Making Noise banner, alongside a Live Assistive Technologies for Sport Exhibition.

The exhibition will allow attendees to experience adaptive sports firsthand – from wheelchair basketball to blindfolded sprints – offering a window into the realities of athletes with disabilities.

With this workshop, AUSC Region 5 has reaffirmed its position as a continental leader in building athlete-centered systems that recognise ability and reward potential.