ABSA Kids Marathon Breaks Record With Over 1500 Young Runners 

GAZETTE REPORTER

The 2025 Absa Summer Kids Marathon (ASKM) lit up the Three Chiefs Monument over the weekend with a record-breaking number of children in excess of 1,500 participating in a celebration of fitness, fun and financial literacy.

Organised by Fan’Mo Sports Agency and sponsored by Absa Bank Botswana, the event marked a major leap from last year’s 1,000 participants, signalling a growing national investment in holistic youth development.

“Today isn’t just about crossing the finishing line; it’s about igniting a generation,” said Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane, the Managing Director of Absa Bank Botswana on the sidelines of the marathon.

Smart money habits

“When we see more than 1,500 kids running with purpose, learning the value of discipline and financial wisdom, we are witnessing Botswana’s future leadership in motion.”

Beyond encouraging physical activity, the marathon introduced young participants to smart money habits through Absa’s FutureU Youth Account. The organisers emphasised that financial literacy is just as critical to a child’s development as physical fitness.

Olympic sprinter Isaac Makwala, who served as the event’s “Summer Kids Dad,” led warm-ups and cheered runners across the finishing line, his presence electrifying the crowd.

Families, volunteers and community leaders packed the monument grounds, creating a festive atmosphere of encouragement and pride.

Beyond race day

“This year’s turnout is a testament to what we can achieve when we invest in our children’s future,” said Martin Fani of Fan’ Mo Sports Agency, also on the sidelines of the event. “With Absa’s continued partnership, we’re raising a generation that’s financially literate, confident and ready to take on the world.”

The marathon’s impact extends beyond race day. The organisers see it as a catalyst for community building, youth empowerment, and a model for corporate responsibility.

As the sun set over Gaborone, children ran not just towards a finishing line but towards a future brimming with possibility – with Absa Bank Botswana firmly at their side.

