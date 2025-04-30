BNSC Boosts AUSC Games Budget 

The increased budget is to cater for the expanded roster of the Botswana team after BNSC added men’s football, men’s volleyball and women’s basketball

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) has increased its budget for the upcoming Region V African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Games from P11.2 million to P16 million.

BNSC Director of Sports Development, Peaceful Seleka, told Gazette Sports in a telephone interview that the adjustment follows an expansion of Botswana’s team for the games.

“Initially, the participating disciplines were athletics, men’s basketball, boxing, judo, women’s football, netball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, Special Olympics, and women’s volleyball,” he said.

Games postponed

“However, we took the initiative to expand the team and include men’s football, men’s volleyball and women’s basketball.”

Originally scheduled for 6 to 15 June, the AUSC Region V Games will now take place from 4 to 13 July 2025 in the Namibian cities of Windhoek and Swakopmund.

The games, which are held biennially, bring together athletes under the age of 20 from Southern African nations.

Seleka said the revised budget will cover key expenses, including team preparation, attire, lodging, allowances and registration fees.

Development focus

“The preparations are going well,” he noted. “As we speak, different teams are in camp, taking advantage of the school holidays. They are training in individual camps per sporting code.”

The BNSC believes that participation in the AUSC Region V Games, which were previously known as the Supreme Council for Sports in Africa (SCSA) Zone V Games, offers invaluable developmental opportunities for young athletes.

The competition has historically been a launchpad for some of the region’s top talents, including Botswana’s Olympic silver medalist Nigel Amos and swimmer Naomi Ruele, as well as South Africa’s world-record sprinter Wayde van Niekerk.

Future of sports

Seleka said BNSC remains hopeful that additional funding will be secured to ensure that all initially selected sporting codes can be restored to the roster.

“We want to give more young athletes a chance to compete at an international level,” he said. “It is important for their growth and the future of sports in Botswana.”