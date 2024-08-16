Trade Wars Loom (Part One)

Analysis of Botswana’s Food Import Restrictions Amid Drought and Food Scarcity

There is a global shortage of food, therefore the issue of promoting food security is a regional rather a national one. This first two-part feature explores the issue of imposing food import restrictions and asks if this is this the best way to secure long-term sustainable food security (BLURB)

DOUGLAS RASBASH

There is no doubt that import restrictions can increase domestic food production by providing better market conditions for local producers. For example, in Zimbabwe, import restrictions led to increased local agricultural production as farmers received better prices and invested in improved agricultural practices.

Strengthening the domestic agricultural sector can create jobs. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has found that protecting local markets in major agricultural sectors can lead to substantial job creation, particularly in rural areas.

Similarly, enhancing local food production reduces reliance on international markets, which can be volatile. During the 2007-2008 global food crisis, countries with strong local agricultural sectors were better able to withstand price shocks and ensure food availability. Moreover, strengthening the agricultural sector can help diversify Botswana’s economy. Historical data from India shows that import substitution in agriculture helped the country diversify its economy and reduce dependence on food imports. However, all of these gains can be undermined by regional insecurity arising from localised food shortages.

The spectre of water and food scarcity is a real one induced by climate change and global warming. Despite the short-term gains in national food security, protectionism puts at risk a generation of progress in regional integration.

Impact on Regional Integration

Botswana’s decision to implement food import restrictions raises significant concerns about its impact on regional economic integration, particularly within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) whose headquarters Botswana hosts. The experiences of economic communities such as the European Union (EU) offer valuable lessons on the benefits of removing trade barriers. Protectionist measures contradict the objectives of SADC, which aims to promote regional integration and economic cooperation through the removal of trade barriers. Botswana’s import restrictions could set a precedent, leading other member states to adopt similar policies, thereby undermining the principles of free trade within the community. The removal of trade barriers within economic communities like the EU has shown that free trade stimulates growth and increases economic cooperation.

Retaliatory measures

In contrast, protectionism can reduce intra-regional trade, limiting the benefits of economic integration. For example, the EU’s single market – which allows for the free movement of goods, services, capital and people – has significantly boosted economic growth and development among member states. Imposing import restrictions can lead to trade disputes and retaliatory measures. The WTO and regional trade agreements like SACU and AfCFTA aim to reduce trade barriers and promote free trade. Violating these agreements can result in Botswana facing trade sanctions and losing access to important markets. Retaliation from trade partners can impact Botswana’s exports, harming sectors like beef and mining. Trade wars can lead to significant losses in export revenues, as seen in the US-China trade war which cost the US economy billions in lost export opportunities. Reduced competition from imports can lead to higher food prices domestically. Import restrictions often result in higher consumer prices, as seen in Nigeria where bans on rice imports led to a sharp increase in local rice prices, exacerbating food insecurity. Import restrictions can limit the variety of available food products, impacting nutritional diversity.

Research from Kenya indicates that import bans on certain foods led to decreased availability of diverse and nutrient-rich foods, negatively affecting public health. Monitoring and enforcing import restrictions requires significant administrative resources. Case studies from various countries, including South Africa, show that the costs of implementing and enforcing such policies can be substantial, straining government budgets and diverting resources from other critical areas. Botswana’s policy of imposing food import restrictions amid drought and food scarcity has significant implications for regional integration within SADC. While the policy can protect and enhance domestic agriculture, it risks undermining the goals of regional economic cooperation, leading to trade disputes, higher food prices, and reduced food diversity. The EU’s success in stimulating growth through the removal of trade barriers highlights the potential benefits of free trade and economic integration. Careful consideration and strategic implementation, potentially involving temporary or partial restrictions, may help mitigate adverse effects while capitalising on the benefits.

The 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads State and Government will be held on 17 August 2024 in Harare, Zimbabwe under the theme: “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC.” Unfortunately, the title indicates incorrect thinking because it is not innovation that unlocks markets but unlocking markets and liberalising economic management unlocks innovation. One of the key features of economic growth is market integration but protectionism runs counter to this. Protectionism never unlocks innovation but constrains it. The Selebi-Phikwe Citrus Project is an example of innovation through regional cooperation, not protectionism. As the host of SADC headquarters, Botswana has a particular duty to comply, not defy, the philosophy of regional integration. It needs to rethink its food security strategy.