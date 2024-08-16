THE BOTSWANA BLUE ROUTE: Bridging Communities, Boosting Enterprises

The Botswana Blue Route would have something for everyone, hence The Botswana Gazette believes that it is a project worth resurrecting

DOUGLAS RASBASH

Special Correspondent

The idea of a circular road route around a country is hardly new. There is, of course, the famous Garden Route in South Africa and the National Route around Australia. So why not Botswana?

With this mind the author set out a proposal for such a route in Botswana in 2015 as an input to the National Transport Masterplan which was indeed included in the final plan in 2022 as Road Project RD 69. But nothing has been heard of it since – lost, like so many good ideas, in dust-gathering reports on shelves or in bottomless digital archives.

3472km already done

But The Botswana Gazette believes that it is a project worth resurrecting, hence this feature for the attention of decision-makers, planners and indeed stakeholders around the country, especially in the important months leading up to the general elections. The Botswana Blue Route would have something for everybody.

An early sketch of the route is shown. The accumulated distance of our Botswana Blue Route would be 4035 kilometres, 3472km of which is already paved, thus leaving 563km of road to be paved, indicated as items 1, 2 and 3 on the sketch.

The rationale for the Botswana Blue Route was not to build more road infrastructure but to provide interconnectivity with the hundreds of mostly rural enterprises, particularly to promote them. Enterprises and other entities would be included on the Blue Route Map, sign-posted using specially designed new blue road signs and listed in the Botswana Blue Route publicity.

Imagine a transformative journey across Botswana, not just through its urban centres but deeply woven into the fabric of its rural landscapes. The Botswana Blue Route is not just a road map; it is a lifeline connecting hundreds of rural enterprises, fostering interconnectivity, and promoting sustainable economic growth.

This innovative project seeks to create a network that celebrates and supports the diversity of Botswana’s rural businesses while preserving the country’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

The Vision:

The rationale for the Botswana Blue Route is to enhance the connectivity of rural enterprises without the need for extensive new road infrastructure. Instead, this initiative leverages existing pathways to create a robust network that brings together small and medium-sized enterprises, community projects and tourism hotspots.

By doing so, it aims to uplift rural economies, encourage local entrepreneurship and promote sustainable tourism.

Key Features:

Interconnectivity and Accessibility: Rural Enterprise Network: The Blue Route would map out and interconnect a diverse array of rural enterprises, from farms and handicraft workshops to eco-tourism sites and cultural heritage centres. This network would facilitate easier access to markets and resources, fostering economic growth.

The Blue Route would map out and interconnect a diverse array of rural enterprises, from farms and handicraft workshops to eco-tourism sites and cultural heritage centres. This network would facilitate easier access to markets and resources, fostering economic growth. Blue Book Map: An interactive and comprehensive guide that highlights all participating enterprises. This map would be available in print and digital formats, ensuring that travellers and locals alike can easily navigate and discover the treasures along the Blue Route. Promotion and Visibility: Signage and Branding: Specially designed blue signs would mark the route and the locations of participating enterprises, making them easily identifiable to travellers. This consistent branding would enhance visibility and promote the Blue Route as a must-visit journey.

Specially designed blue signs would mark the route and the locations of participating enterprises, making them easily identifiable to travellers. This consistent branding would enhance visibility and promote the Blue Route as a must-visit journey. Publicity and Marketing: A strategic marketing campaign would promote the Botswana Blue Route through various channels, including social media, travel blogs, and tourism platforms. This would attract both domestic and international tourists eager to explore the authentic experiences that Botswana’s rural areas have to offer. Economic and Social Impact: Boosting Local Economies: By drawing visitors to rural areas, the Blue Route would generate new revenue streams for local businesses. Increased foot traffic would lead to higher sales, job creation and overall economic upliftment.

By drawing visitors to rural areas, the Blue Route would generate new revenue streams for local businesses. Increased foot traffic would lead to higher sales, job creation and overall economic upliftment. Sustainable Development: Promoting eco-friendly and culturally sensitive tourism practices would ensure that economic growth does not come at the expense of environmental or cultural degradation. The Blue Route would encourage sustainable business practices and community-based tourism initiatives. Cultural Preservation and Education: Cultural Exchange: The Blue Route would highlight Botswana’s rich cultural heritage by promoting traditional crafts, folklore and local cuisine. Tourists would have the opportunity to engage with local communities, learn about their custom, and appreciate their way of life.

The Blue Route would highlight Botswana’s rich cultural heritage by promoting traditional crafts, folklore and local cuisine. Tourists would have the opportunity to engage with local communities, learn about their custom, and appreciate their way of life. Educational Opportunities: The initiative would also serve as an educational tool, raising awareness about the importance of supporting rural economies and preserving cultural heritage. Schools and educational institutions could incorporate the Blue Route into their curricula, fostering a new generation of environmentally and culturally conscious citizens.

This graphic, designed by the author, shows the key links and distances in the Botswana Blue Route – noting some of the potential attractions to support the concept.

To implement it will need a Botswana Blue Route Secretariat to coordinate with all stakeholders and keep the BBR information resource current and obtain sponsorship.

The Botswana Blue Route is more than a travel itinerary; it is a movement towards inclusive and sustainable development. By fostering interconnectivity and promoting rural enterprises, this initiative would unlock the untapped potential of Botswana’s rural areas, creating a vibrant network of thriving communities.

The Botswana Blue Route would be a definite must-do for visitors, introducing them to the wide diversity of Botswana culture. Funding the Botswana Blue Route is an investment in the future of Botswana – a future where economic prosperity and cultural heritage go hand in hand, where rural enterprises are celebrated, and where every journey tells a story of resilience, innovation, and community spirit.

Through reading this in the Botswana Gazette, you are better able to join us in making the Botswana Blue Route a reality and become part of a legacy that bridges communities, supports local businesses, and showcases the true essence of Botswana.