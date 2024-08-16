Pandamatenga Silos To Boost National Food Security

National grain storage capacity trebled to 90K metric tonnes

El Nino-induced drought renders 1.5 million in need of food supplies

BONGANI MALUNGA

The completion and launch of the 12 steel grain silos at Pandamatenga is set to enhance Botswana’s drive for long-term food sustainability following the declaration of a drought year because of the El Nino climate crisis.

Botswana had previously planned to source water-borne grain from Brazil and Australia to arrest the food crisis that was looming as regular suppliers in South Africa were also affected by El Nino.

Job creation

UNICEF recently published a report stating that Botswana was one of the hardest-hit countries by the El Nino-induced drought with up to 1.5 million in need of food supplies.

The silos project of the Pandamatenga Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) was launched by President Mokgweetsi Masisi and the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mmusi Kgafela, recently as part of the country’s aim of becoming a leading exporter of more agricultural products beyond beef production.

The project was initially scheduled for completion in 2021 but was delayed by the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the official opening of the silos, President Masisi also highlighted the employment creation aspect of the newly opened production hub.

The Pandamatenga Silos Project has trebled Botswana’s grain storage capacity from 30 000 metric tonnes to 90 000 metric tonnes.

Towards food secure status

The silos project has a storage capacity of 60 000 metric tonnes, adding to the existing 30 000 metric tonnes that were in the national reserve. The move has been hailed as an indication that Botswana is already on the path to achieving a food secure status.

The silos have all the components of a modern and self-sustaining agro-production centre as the project consists of a stock management facility, a grain intake pit, pre-cleaning grain discharge, aeration, ventilation and fire-fighting mechanisms and a controlling motor control centre.

The government believes that the modern features of the silos will ensure Botswana’s efficiency of grain management.