Local Companies Show No Interest In Passenger Train Partnership 

Expression of Interest closed with no one showing interest

Govt opens Expression of Interest to international market

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Efforts to resuscitate Botswana Railways (BR) passenger train through local partnerships has failed after local entities showed no interest in the Expression of Interest (EOI) that was floated.

This came to light in the answer to a question posed by the MP for Francistown South, Wynter Mmolotsi, about when the passenger train would resume operations recently.

The Minister of Transport and Public Works (MTPW), Eric Molale, said the envisaged partnership will determine the timeliness for the resumption of the service.

Failed

He added that while the government wanted to explore potential partnerships and collaboration for sustainable operation of the passenger train, the first trial of partnering with local companies has failed.

“We have been looking for different permutations of how to start the service again,” he said.

“It was on that note that BR issued a request for Expression of Interest to explore potential partnerships or collaborations for sustainable operations, maintenance and improvement of passenger train services.

Resource availability

“The EOI was issued nationally from 21st March 2024 closing on 26th April. However, the response was very poor with no local entities showing interest.

“As a result, we opened this to the international market and it was re-issued on 28th June 2024 and closed on 8th August.

“Therefore, the readiness of the envisaged partnership and resource availability will dertermine the timeliness for the resumption of the service.”

Stopped in 2020

The BR passenger train stopped operations in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the passenger train always struggled to make a profit and the government was compelled to bail it out several times.

Its losses were mainly attributed to overhaul and maintenance costs of locomotives and wagons as well as other costs associated with train operations like fuel and wagon hire.

The losses and safety challenges have led to constant discontinuation of the passenger train.