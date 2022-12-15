2022 Was their Year

Here is a list of music artists who have owned the year in the best ways possible

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As the year draws to a close, Time Out looks back at music artists who have played their part in sharing Botswana’s music growth story in decibels that have made the world sit up and take notice.

Despite the many challenges facing the music scene, these artists have owned the year in the best way possible and it paid off for them.

Mpho Sebina

Songbird Mpho Sebina has undoubtedly had a stellar year. She bagged three awards – Album of the Year (Lora), Best RnB, and Best International Achievement at the Botswana Musicians Union Awards recently.

This was right after the star returned from Dallas in the US where she performed her latest single “Tsela Tshweu” at the AFRIMMA awards where she was also nominated under the Best Female Southern Africa category alongside other African music heavyweights.

In October, Mpho successfully hosted an event styled Naked Soul Picnic featuring Msaki and other artists of note. The Toro crooner was spotted among the crème de la crème of South Africa’s entertainment industry at the Netflix Africa event in the preceding month.

In July she was selected by Google Africa and hosted by Google Kenya to participate in the Atle Business Residency in Nairobi alongside other artists from across Africa.

Mpho Sebina has been among the most booked artists in 2022 during which she has been on multiple stages in both South Africa and her native Botswana. She performed for the first time at the MTN Bushfire in Eswatini in May and was a speaker at the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit in March.

Han C

Hanceford Magapatona, better known as Han C in music circles, has also made a mark this year during which the reserved musician has been the busiest artist.

From corporate events and private parties to gigs, Han C has been a star feature at all events. He recently released his festive gig guide and is fully booked until New Year’s Eve.

This year the “Sebinki” hitmaker broke out of his shell and paired his talent with consistency and electrifying stage presence at all his paid gigs, including the Miss Botswana finale and Black Coffee in Botswana, to mention just a few.

Han C has also managed to stay consistent with releasing hit songs and making successful collaborations with other artists of note. He released another festive hit called “Malatsa” featuring MB on the Beat at the end of last month. The new song is currently making waves across radio stations.

Charma Gal

Magdeline Lesolebe, affectionately called Charma Gal, has successfully held on to being one of Botswana’s top two artists. She has been able to host her own gigs, much to the delight of her legion of fans.

The “Sekuta” hitmaker recently braved the male-dominated industry by headlining a show boldly called “Kgosi Ya Mosadi in Concert” at the National Stadium in Gaborone. The award winning msakaso queen featured the legendary Congolese rhumba star, Koffi Olomide.

The much-publicised concert celebrated Charma Gal’s illustrious career in the music industry. She recently dropped a festive hit song titled “Likhona” that is being well received by her fans.

KhoiSan

Lauded by President Mokgweetsi Masisi at the Dubai Expo and the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit earlier this year, the KhoiSan duo of Oratile Kofa and Thabang Rasefako have been working tirelessly this year to make their mark in the music industry.

They are among the most booked artists in the country and are constantly hoisting the country’s flag high in foreign lands. The “Marabele” hit makers were featured in an up close and unplugged session on South Africa’s Mzanzi Magic TV channel last week.

The highly-disciplined duo are constant features on local and foreign radio stations such as Motsweding FM and Kopanong FM. They made a debut performance at the Vic Falls Carnival in April and signed a distribution deal with one of the biggest distributors globally, Electromode Ingrooves, in August.

Among the busiest artists in Botswana, KhoiSan dropped a new jam in November titled “Ke Samile.”