FNBB Gears Up for 2023 Kazungula Bridge Marathon

Primarily focused on promoting sports tourism, the Kazungula Bridge Marathon affords a scenic view of the Edenic world that surrounds the four-nation nexus of Botswana, Nambia, Zambia and Zimbabwe and adds impetus to economic growth for the communities of Kasane and its environs

GAZETTE REPORTER

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) is gearing up for the second edition of the FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon that is set to take place on 25 February 2023.

Iconic bridge

The marathon is an effort to rebuild the communities of Kasane and surrounding areas by boosting sports tourism against anchored on the the iconic Kazungula Bridge that connects Botswana and Zambia at the four-nation nexus of Botswana, Nambia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“The Kazungula Bridge Marathon is an exciting initiative for us to not only strengthen local sporting talent but to also celebrate sports tourism in Botswana,” said Communications and PR Manager of FNBB, Boga Chilinde-Masebu.

“Support for sports development as a whole is important to the bank and we welcome opportunities to advance the sports fraternity in Botswana.”

Crowd puller

The inaugural marathon brought thousands of local and international visitors to the region, allowing them to enjoy the structural beauty of the bridge and the accompanying scenic views from Botswana and Zambia.

The region experienced a much-needed economic boost and next year’s event looks to grow on that positive impact.

“The communities of Kasane and surrounding areas have welcomed us so warmly and have become our key partners as we all collectively work towards rebuilding the tourism sector,” Chilinde-Masebu said.

“As a bank, our shared value promise encourages us to seek opportunities that can empower and enable sustainable growth. We welcome more partners in working with us in this endeavour to bring lasting growth to the region.”

Enhanced experience

She noted that some of the feedback received from the first marathon regarding issues such as a shortage of water and delayed disbursement of the prize money, saying FNBB will make sure that the next marathon will be an enhanced experience for the participants.

Sponsorship

FNBB has boosted the marathon with an additional P500 000 to raise the sponsorship to P1.5 million. This means next year’s marathon will have a total of P550 000 in prize money inclusive of cash prizes of up to P50 000 for runners with disabilities as a means of recognising all sporting achievements regardless of body type, age and physical capability.

Runners can register for the marathon at www.kazungulabridgemarathon.com.