5 Years Later, Banana Club Celebrates with Vibrant Block Party

The collective used the occasion to screen its new docufilm, “Banana Club: The Documentary”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

This past weekend marked a significant milestone for interdisciplinary collective, Banana Club when it celebrated its fifth anniversary with a vibrant and inclusive block party.

The event, held at the Bullsheep Creative Studios in Gaborone, drew artists, activists, and members of the community together to honour the collective’s pioneering efforts in art and advocacy.

Since its inception in 2019, the collective has been at the forefront of fostering creativity and activism within the LGBTQ+ community.

Marginalised voices

Founded by passionate creative Tanlume Enyatseng, the collective was born out of a need for a dedicated space where marginalised voices could be amplified and celebrated.

Over the past five years, it has grown into a thriving hub for artists and activists alike, providing a platform for marginalised voices and challenging societal norms through bold and thought-provoking art and conversations.

The anniversary block party was a testament to the collective’s impact and success. Live performances by talented artists Thuli Tools, The Kim, Nkly and Mpho Sebina, among others, captivated the audience, showcasing the immense talent roped in by the collective for the celebration.

Eponymous docufilm screened

In addition to celebrating its past achievements, Banana Club used the anniversary celebration to screen its new documentary short film, “Banana Club: The Documentary.”

This poignant film captures the collective’s pioneering efforts in art and advocacy, poetically recounting a pivotal year of the club’s work in film projects, a self-funded artist residency, corporate collaborations, and community engagements.

Executive-produced by Banana Club Founder and Creative Director Enyatseng and produced by Banana Emoji Productions, the film showcases animation by emerging animator Salvador Sunpai, who also designed the film poster.

Community leaders

The documentary features compelling interviews with community leaders who have supported Banana Club’s initiatives, including esteemed activist Bradley Fortuin, entrepreneur Tuduetso Tebape, and former Head of the Political, Press and Information Section of the European Union, Silvia Bopp-Hamrouni.

“Celebrating the 5th anniversary of the Banana Club with such an incredible block party was a monumental success,” Enyatseng told Time Out.

“The all femme DJ lineup played a pivotal role in highlighting the importance of bridging the gap of lack of diversity in the creative arts. We had an amazing turnout, and we’re thrilled to announce that the documentary screened at the event will soon be available on YouTube for everyone to view.”

A vital force

As the sun set on the block party, it was clear that Banana Club had not only created a memorable event but had also reaffirmed its role as a vital force in the art and advocacy landscape.

The energy and enthusiasm of the attendees underscored the collective’s significance and the enduring need for spaces that celebrate and uplift LGBTQ+ voices.

With five impactful years behind them and many more ahead, Banana Club continues to shine as a beacon of creativity, inclusivity and activism.