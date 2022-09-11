A Glimpse into MultiChoice’s Upcoming Content Lineup

MultiChoice Botswana kicks off spring with experiential showcase

Pay TV service Multichoice Botswana has pledged a breath of fresh and exciting newness with their Multichoice Content Showcase that gave the media, influencers and other partners a first hand immersive experience of their upcoming content line-up.

“The MultiChoice Content Showcase is an opportunity for us to come together with our valued media partners to take them through what DStv, and now Showmax, viewers can expect in the months to come whilst also giving them deeper insights into the MultiChoice business, what we do and how we give back to our communities,” said MultiChoice Botswana Corporate Affairs Manager, Thembi Legwaila.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

“As we celebrate our 30thAnniversary of operating in Botswana and as we countdown to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we really wanted to make this year more special by allowing our guests to actually experience the content we have through hosting a hands-on experiential showcase filled with activities and competitions in line with our exhilarating content offering.”

In welcoming the greatest season of entertainment at the biggest stadium of sports on SuperSport, the Content Showcase kicked off the countdown to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where MultiChoice promised that through their platforms, consumers will get access to world-class commentary and an exhilarating viewing experience like no other.

To add flair and excitement to the occasion, the Content Showcase hosted an action-packed and somewhat hilarious competition between guests who battled it out for the prize of “Best Commentator” by replicating the legendary first goal scored by Siphiwe Tshabalala of Bafana Bafana at the unforgettable FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010.

Blue Chair activations

Showcase attendees were also introduced to the DStv Blue Chair activations which will soon be happening across the country where Batswana can spot a blue stadium-like chair in different high-traffic locations bearing a QR code to give them access to games, schedules and extra World Cup and football content, enjoyable to any football fanatic.

The MultiChoice Content Showcase also teased new spicy spin-offs that the DStv platform has to offer such as that of Big Brother: Clash of the Titans starting January 2023 where, for the first time in the history of the Big Brother format, the two giants of Africa, South Africa and Nigeria, will come together in one house to give viewers a content experience they have never seen.

A part of Big Brother House

Big Brother Clash of the Titans will be available on both DStv and Showmax, delighting viewers to three months of guaranteed drama and enjoyment. During the day, journalists had the opportunity to also feel like a part of the Big Brother House when they stepped into the BB Naija Experience and participated in the reality show’s famed ‘Head of House’ games to get a close feel of the pressure that comes with being on this unique and unrivalled television show which has wowed audiences for over 10 years.

“It’s Complicated” on The Food Network

MultiChoice Africa has stuck to its commitment to being Africa’s most loved storyteller for over three decades now, living on the promise of using entertainment to bring people together. Said Legwaila: “We are looking forward to bringing some unexpected big-hit shows such as It’s Complicated, which will air on The Food Network this December.”

“It’s Complicated” is a cooking show hosted by Vegan Influencer Tabitha Brown whose rise to fame started on TikTok during lockdowns in 2020. “Shows such as these do not only make for great entertainment but also show how the power of social media and authentic genuine content can make it onto the big stage,” Legwaila said.

Cook-off

To bring the show to life, guests were treated to a surprise cook-off between local social media influencer Kennedy Thal and food fanatic Kabo Olesitse who were put to the test and given random ingredients with the high task of making a specialised gnocchi dish.

MultiChoice Talent Factory

Hosted by the vivacious Lorato Orapeleng, a MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Class of 2021 graduate, the MultiChoice Content Showcase was a true show of MultiChoice’s efforts of not only being a leading entertainment provider in Botswana but also in being a business that intentionally makes a socio-economic contribution to the country through its initiatives such as the MultiChoice Talent Factory.

“Local investment is a priority for our business and we are so proud to be able to have proof of this through our MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy graduates who are here with us showcasing the work they have done since they graduated from the Academy,” Legwaila enthused.

“This is only the beginning of what we aim to do with this programme as we recently announced that we will be expanding our efforts through working with local free-to-air channels to further ensure that the content coming out of Botswana is on par with that of the rest of the region and the continent.”