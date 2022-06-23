A new Female Gospel Artist Emerges

Boitshepo Tlhabiwe is set to reshape the music industry with her dynamic gift for praise and worship

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

With the birth of new genres, gospel artists have tapped into the hype to share their talent and pass their message. Boitshepo Tlhabiwe is one such new female artist who is set to reshape Botswana’s music industry with her dynamic gift of praise and worship.

The sensational performer is known for her uniquely husky and pitched voice that goes well with Christian rock, worship, Setswana and English hymns and challenges her craft by engaging in diverse tailored corporate needs such as Christmas carols, anthems, corporate theme songs and song composition for television production.

“The gospel sector has evolved over the years and the quality production of the music produced has significantly proven that we are growing and on a mission,” the Thamaga native said in an interview.

The sector has seen gospel choirs like We Must Praise recording live at Molapo Piazza using instruments hired from outside the country. This goes to show the level of investing in the music genre that has always taken the backseat as compared to other genres.

Batswana in the genre have done collaborations with South Africans, Nigerians, BaSotho and emaSwati artists.

Said Tlhabiwe: “There is still room for improvement with regard to our broadcasting mediums. If we had a channel designated for gospel music in Botswana and available on DStv, I would say we’re on a clear path.”

She has two songs with We Must Praise, one of which is a hit called “Pula Tsa Medupi.” There is also a recently recorded New Dawn album titled “The Voice of God.” A single called “Shepela Ka Khotso” was released from the album last month and is currently available on YouTube.

The gospel artist has also worked with Rofhiwa Manyaga of the famous South African choir Spirit of Praise, Minister Spokes, an Award winning artist in Lesotho, Zinhle Nikiwe (RSA), and Oladapo Johnson of Nigeria.

“My journey with gospel music started after I gave my life to Jesus Christ at Bible Life Ministries in Thamaga in 2009,” said the songbird. “I first started singing in my teens and later on I joined a renowned local gospel ensemble called We Must Praise.”

The New Dawn is a name of an event that was conceptualised by her management, Tlhabiwe and Shinkie, a renowned gospel artist under Vubo Music management too . Tlhabiwe and Shinkie themed the event New Dawn because the global community was just recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic which caused devastation and left scars on people and economies across the world and was a message of hope that a new beginning was coming.

“The decision to curate ‘The New Dawn’ project outside the borders of Botswana was influenced by President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s mission to achieve an export-led economy,” Tlhabiwe said. “This mandate seeks to export Botswana products, services and talent, which should open opportunities for Batswana in the global economy. Vubo Music Group has subscribed to this mandate and is cementing it by exporting its music talent internationally.”