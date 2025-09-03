A Night of Jazz, Community and Culture

Smoke Break Live Sessions with Grow to Black Collective

GAZETTE REPORTER

On the 29th August 2025, Smoke Break Live Sessions returned for its third instalment, transforming, their venue partner, The Wild Tree Place into a haven of music and community. Headlining the evening was the remarkable jazz ensemble Grow to Black Collective, who delivered an unforgettable set of original melodies.

Spotlight on thriving music scene

Recorded and produced by Bullsheep Creative Studios, the music series continues to spotlight Botswana’s thriving music scene, presenting performances in their rawest, most resonant form. With each chapter, Smoke Break Live Sessions grows stronger as one of Botswana’s most essential cultural platforms. As always, Smoke Break Live Sessions was about more than music, rather it’s about creating space for artistry and community to collide.

This session was elevated by the collaboration of partners and friends who brought their own magic to the night. Wing It On fuelled the crowd with unforgettable dishes, Booh Events for their stunning décor, Unmuted 267 amplified the story through thoughtful media coverage, Pinned Media captured every moment behind the lens, and Pumi Sounds ensured every note rang clear with world-class sound engineering.

The recording of the live session is set to premier on Bullsheep’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@BullsheepBW) in October 2025.