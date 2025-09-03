BNSC Warns Athletes Against Doping 

On the eve of the World Athletics Championships in Japan and the World Para Athletics Championships in India, BNSC has emphasised “hard work and sacrifice” as ingredients of victory and rectitude and upright conduct for the nation’s athletes as role models for young Batswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

The nation’s athletes have been warned against doping as they prepare for the World Athletics Championships and the World Para Athletics Championships.

Speaking at a joint send-off ceremony in Gaborone, the Acting CEO of the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC), Makuke Makuke, told the athletes that the temptation to take shortcuts through performance-enhancing drugs must be resisted.

Tokyo and New Delhi

The World Athletics Championships are scheduled for 13 to 21 September in Tokyo, Japan while the World Para Athletics Championships will take place from 27 September to 5 October in New Delhi, India.

“Let me be clear: there is no place for doping in Botswana sports,” Makuke said. “Say no to performance-enhancing drugs. Say no to dishonour.”

He emphasised “hard work and sacrifice” for victory, not prohibited substances. “The true worth of a champion is not measured only by medals but by integrity and character,” said Makuke.

Models of rectitude

He stressed the role of athletes as models of rectitude and upright conduct for many young Batswana.

“Whether you stand on the podium or not, the way you carry yourselves, the example you set, and the story you write will inspire generations to believe in hard work, perseverance, and ethical excellence,” he said.

For the first time, both able-bodied and para-athletes were sent off together. Makuke described the decision as symbolic of unity and inclusivity.

Joint send-off

“This joint send-off is more than symbolic,” he said. “It is a true reflection of the Botswana we strive for: a nation of inclusivity, unity, and shared excellence.

“Behind you stands an entire nation. We believe in you, we are proud of you, and we will be cheering with every stride, every throw, every finish,” he said.

Noting how the athletes carry the pride and hopes of the nation, Makuke said the upcoming championships are stepping stones towards bigger competitions, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“They are opportunities to test your limits, to learn, and to inspire countless young Batswana who see their future reflected in you,” he said.

The teams

Botswana’s World Athletics Championships team includes Letsile Tebogo (100m, 200m), Oratile Nowe (800m), Lee Eppie and Bayapo Ndori (400m), as well as Collen Kebinatshipi, Leungo Scotch, Zibani Ngozi and Justice Oratile for the 4x400m relay.

Tshepiso Masalela and Kethobogile Haingura will enter the men’s 800m race while Kemorena Tisang and Victor Ntweng will compete in the 400m hurdles.

The team for the World Para Athletics Championships consists of Ronald Rich (200m, 400m T37), Edwin Masuge (400m T13), Tumo Masejane (400m T13), Lame Monamati (400m T12), Bose Mokgwati (400m T13), Katlego Matuto (400m T12), Onkamile Bankaetse and his guide (400m T11), and Gloria Majaga (400m T13).