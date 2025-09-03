Local Bowlers Target Mafikeng Cup 

The tournament will see 51 Batswana players compete and sharpen their skills ahead of major international events

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana Bowling Association (BBA) has received an official invitation from Bowls South Africa (BSA) to participate in the Mafikeng Bowls Cup 2025 that is scheduled for 6 and 7 September in Mafikeng, South Africa.

The tournament will see 51 local players compete, providing a critical opportunity for Botswana’s bowlers to sharpen their skills ahead of major international events.

“This invitation comes at an excellent time as part of our preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth and African States tournaments,” said Marea Modutlwa, vice president of BBA, in a telephone interview.

Invaluable experience

She emphasised that participation in such tournaments is crucial for maintaining match fitness and improving competitive performance.

National team players are required to spend eight to 10 hours a week on the green, conducting assessments and playing social matches at their clubs to remain match-ready.

Modutlwa noted that tournaments like Mafikeng offer invaluable experience that formal practice cannot replicate.

High stakes

Looking ahead, Botswana plans to send its national team to a Quadrangular Tournament in George, South Africa in November as further preparation for the African States Tournament (AST) in Zambia in September 2026.

The AST will serve as a qualifier for the 2027 World Bowls (Outdoor) Championships, highlighting the high stakes for the national team.

“The World Championships were once open tournaments; now they are closed events, and countries must qualify first,” Modutlwa noted.