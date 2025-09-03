DTCB Reaffirms Support for BSSA

Diamond Trading Company Botswana has reaffirmed its commitment as the national swimming team departs for Zone IV Championships in Eswatini

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB) has reaffirmed its partnership with the Botswana Swimming Sport Association (BSSA) as the national team leaves for the Zone IV Championships in Eswatini.

Speaking at the team send-off ceremony in Gaborone this week, DTCB Corporate Affairs Manager, MacDonald Motsele, said the company’s relationship with swimming began in 2023.

“Then we sponsored the team to Israel with about P100,000,” he recalled. “They did us proud, and that was the start of a relationship.

Three-year partnership

“A few months later, the leadership of swimming came back to us and requested to be part of a long-term athlete development programme that leads to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, and we said as DTCB, okay, let us start with a three-year partnership.”

Under the agreement, DTCB will contribute P1 million annually for three years. “We started last year,” he said, adding that the partnership has already shown results.

“Since our relationship with swimming started, we have seen most of the swimmers doing well. This is the second year, and we are still a committed partner. We are impressed.”

Team 18-strong

The national swimming team, which consists of 18 athletes, will represent Botswana at the Zone IV Championships in Eswatini from 3 to 7 September 2025. The team is led by coaches Katlego Solomon and Carthage Sorinyane and managed by Boikhutso Bakwena.

The swimmers are Amaru Ditlhogo, Khalil Sethi, Tema Modirelabangwe, Jerome Chilisa, Jape Chilisa, Gaamangwe Keitsile, Theo Morebodi, Mmoloki Raymond, Maeva Morebobodi, Matipaishe Gondo, Kuda Pelaelo, Kimberly Ingwe, Lereuo Bakwena, Melodi Saleshando, Lame Thomba, Leano-Laone Monowe, Benco Van Rooyen and Yun-Shun Chang.