Maloka, Rebatenne Win Great Kgatleng Titles

Top players shone at the third edition of the Phoenix-sponsored Great Kgatleng Table Tennis Tournament

GAZETTE REPORTER

The third edition of the Great Kgatleng Table Tennis Tournament concluded in Mochudi with Bakang Maloka and Tshepiso Rebatenne emerging as senior champions.

Senior Categories

In the Men’s Division, Maloka of BDF Table Tennis Club (TTC) defeated Smash Maniacs’ Masa Lesole 3–1 in the final (9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6). Thobo Matlhatsi of BDF TTC and Phakalane’s Moathodi Bakwadi finished as semi-finalists.

The Women’s Title went to Rebatenne of Nhabe TTC, who beat BDF TTC’s Constance Kuswani 3–1 (11-8, 11-8, 5-11, 11-8). Semi-final places were taken by Sebongile Six of BDF TTC and Emmah Lelatisitswe of Nhabe TTC.

Junior Divisions

The Boys’ Under 19 title was secured by Smash Maniacs’ Reneilwe Lekorwe, who beat Thato Kgongwana of the Bontleng/Ithuteng BTTA Project 3–0 (12-10, 11-5, 11-5). The semi-finalists were Maikano JSS player Lefa Tsiaka and Bontleng/Ithuteng’s Gofaone Dzaka.

In the Girls’ Category, Boitlamo Nkele of Bontleng/Ithuteng won 3–0 against teammate Carol David (11-3, 11-8, 11-4). Maikano’s Masa Mothabani and Gabriella Tsiaka both reached the semi-finals.

Cash Prizes

The winners shared cash prizes funded by Phoenix Assurance Botswana. Senior champions received P2,000 each, the runners-up P1,200 each, the semi-finalists P600 each.

In the junior categories, the champions took home P1,200 each, the runners-up P800 each, the semi-finalists P400 each.

Development Focus

The spokesperson of Botswana Table Tennis Association, Tshegofatso Malepa, said the event highlighted the growing base of young players.

“The tournament not only crowned champions but also showed the depth of talent emerging from school-based clubs and development projects,” Malepa said.

