Box 14: New Foodie and Chill Spot 

Mogoditshane has just welcomed a fresh culinary and lifestyle hub with the launch of Box 14 Chisanyama & Lounge, a foodie spot rooted in heritage, flavour and community

GAZETTE REPORTER

Box 14 Chisanyama & Lounge officially opened its doors to customers on Saturday 30 August at Fourways Junction Mall (next to Sefalana) in Mogoditshane, and is already creating buzz.

But this isn’t just another eatery. This is a place steeped in local heritage.

Long before latter-day malls and restaurants, the people of Mogoditshane gathered at the kgotla to collect their letters and other mail from P. O. Box 14, which was the only post box serving the village and its environs.

Today, Box 14 revives that sense of community and spirit of togetherness, inviting people to gather once again, albeit not for letters but for food, music, and to interface as a community.

Flavour meets community

Owner Lebogang Okoye says Box 14 was born out of a simple but powerful idea: keeping the fun close to home. “We chose this location specifically to cater for people in the surrounding areas instead of always having to go into town to have fun,” she explained to Time Out.

At its heart, Box 14 is all about chisanyama – boldly flavoured meats, shared sides, and a menu that encourages gathering around the table.

But it is more than just food. With the slogan “It’s simply ko re blomang” and the playful hashtag #ReChillaDaar, the restaurant promises an experience where good eats meet good beats.

Laid-back lounge experience

The space is curated to be secure, relaxed and inviting. Whether you’re catching a sports game, enjoying chilled music, or simply unwinding after a long week, Box 14 offers a vibe that Mogoditshane has long been waiting for.

The grand opening celebration set the tone, with local acts like Mr O ‘Tshaba Tshutshu’, Shaft, Lefatshe, Romeo, and Redondo lighting up the day – proving that Box 14 is as much about entertainment as it is about food.

Box 14 is more than a business – it’s a community investment. With 22 staff members all natives of Mogoditshane, the restaurant is creating direct employment for local youth.

22-strong – all Mogo natives

Even its fresh vegetables and ingredients are sourced from local suppliers, keeping the flavours authentic and the benefits circulating in the community.

It is this sense of purpose that sets Box 14 apart: a foodie destination where heritage, flavour and empowerment come together under one roof.

With its blend of chisanyama excellence, community spirit and chilled vibes, Box 14 has already carved out a unique identity on the local food scene.

As Mogoditshane embraces its newest foodie spot, one thing is clear: Box 14 is not just a restaurant but is where the community gathers to eats and redefine what it means to chill daar.

