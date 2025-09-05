Lillian Andries: Newly Crowned Beauty with Brains 

Newly crowned Miss Universe Botswana 2025, Lillian Andries, didn’t just dazzle with her beauty but captivated the nation with a sharp, forward-thinking answer on Botswana’s economic future, proving that the crown rests on a head filled with visionary intellect

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

When 30-year-old Lillian Andries of Ramotswa was crowned Miss Universe Botswana 2025 in Francistown over the weekend, the audience saw more than poise and elegance, they witnessed intellect wrapped in grace.

Asked how Botswana could use its special economic zones to diversify beyond diamonds and create jobs, Lillian’s response set her apart.

“Botswana’s reliance on diamonds has left other sectors as untapped markets,” she said with confidence. “Investing in sectors like agriculture through innovative practices will promote food security, self-sufficiency, and sustained economic growth.

Intellect and vision

“It is important for Botswana to move from a natural resource-based economy to a knowledge-based economy that promotes innovation, skills development, research, and technology.”

It was the kind of answer that reminded the nation – and the judges before her—that beauty alone does not win crowns. Intellect and vision do.

Lillian’s triumph is more than a pageant story but a tale of resilience. At just 19, she represented Botswana at Miss Grand International 2014 in Thailand. Although she returned home without a crown, she gained lessons and perspective that shaped her journey.

A decade in the making

Adulthood, career and life’s demands paused her pageant dream, but when Miss Universe revised its age limit, destiny seemed to reopen the door for her.

A geologist by profession, an entrepreneur, and a philanthropist, Lillian embodies the balance of intellect and service. She has actively engaged in charity initiatives through Moabi Charity and Courage Unleashed, dedicating her time to student workshops, donations and free tuition.

Raised across Ramotswa, Bokaa and Oodi, Lillian’s story is grounded in the community. With her Zulu middle name of “Nompumelelo,” which means “success,” she carries her heritage with pride, framing her crown as more than a personal victory; it is a collective triumph for women who dream, wait, and rise again.

On to the world stage

As she prepares to represent Botswana at the 74th Miss Universe Competition in Thailand in November 2025, Lillian brings with her not only the grace of the ramp but also a grounded vision for Botswana’s future.

Her win signals a new era in pageantry – where the sparkle of the crown shines brighter when paired with the brilliance of ideas.

