A Wild Year Ahead: Wilderness Charts a Bold Path for Tourism

“At Wilderness, we changed the mindset from ‘we can’t’ to ‘can’t we?’” said Kabelo Binns on the comprehensive impact of OWS at the company’s annual stakeholder event held in Gaborone recently where the essential message was that there is something for everyone at the world’s most famous delta

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

“Are you ready for a wild year?” This was a fitting preview of the Okavango Wilderness Safaris’ (OWS) bold vision for 2025 that was unveiled at the company’s annual stakeholder event in Gaborone recently.

The gathering brought together cabinet ministers, partners, industry leaders, and the media to reflect on OWS’s transformative contributions to conservation, community upliftment and sustainable tourism while setting the stage for an ambitious future.

Children in the Wilderness

The CEO of HATAB, Lily Rakorong, praised OWS’s long-standing contributions, noting that the company has been at the forefront of Botswana’s tourism sector since the early 1980s.

She highlighted Children in the Wilderness, a programme that has become a true testament to tourism as a tool for development, shaping future conservationists and empowering local communities. Rakorong emphasised that OWS’s growth from mobile safaris to luxury camps reflects the industry’s potential.

However, she urged expansion beyond Chobe and Ngami districts into Gantsi and Kgalagadi as regions with untapped tourism potential. “Tourism can provide the much-needed jobs that Botswana requires,” she said.

Diamonds in the Okavango

The Chairman of the OWS Board, Kabelo Binns, reinforced the enduring power of tourism, likening Botswana’s natural beauty to diamonds in the Okavango – valuable, sustainable and scalable.

He addressed the misconception that the Delta is inaccessible, stating: “There is something for everybody. Our properties cater for all, from budget-conscious travellers to luxury seekers.”

Binns also reflected on OWS’s commitment to communities, particularly during COVID-19 when the company had no revenue but still provided over 50,000 food hampers per month to struggling villages.

OWS has also tackled drought relief, built schools and empowered local farmers, shifting the industry landscape. “A decade ago, most of our guides, pilots, and managers were not Batswana,” he said.

From “we can’t” to “can’t we?”

“Today, our entire guiding team and all our general managers are locals. We even have female pilots. Who says we can’t? At Wilderness, we changed the mindset from ‘we can’t’ to ‘can’t we?’ and the industry has followed.”

Caretaker Managing Director Joe Matome reaffirmed OWS’s commitment to creating a lasting impact, driven by its three core pillars of Educate, Empower and Protect.

As OWS gears up for an exciting year ahead, its focus remains clear: to redefine sustainable tourism, uplift communities, and ensure that Botswana’s natural wonders remain accessible for generations to come.