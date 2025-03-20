Botswana’s IP Revolution In Full Swing

From cracking down on counterfeits to empowering creatives and attracting foreign investors, Botswana is on a path to becoming a powerhouse of innovation and IP excellence

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Propelled by the new government’s commitment to innovation and economic transformation, Botswana is experiencing a seismic shift in its intellectual property (IP) landscape. At the forefront of this transformation is the Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA), which is aggressively strengthening IP protection, commercialisation and enforcement.

In an exclusive interview, CIPA Caretaker Registrar General, Joel Ramaphoi, outlined how Botswana is positioning itself as a model for IP-driven economic growth.

Coalition

One of CIPA’s most significant strides has been formation of a powerful enforcement alliance with key agencies, including the Botswana Police Service, the Botswana Unified Revenue Service, Local Trademark Agents, Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority, Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority, Multichoice Botswana and the Competition and Consumer Authority.

This coalition has led to the confiscation of millions of pula’s worth of counterfeit goods, including P1.4 million worth of fake Apple products, counterfeit Soviet shoes, and illegal decoders and related accessories during the first two months of 2025.

“These enforcement operations have sent a strong message to retailers that violating intellectual property laws will not be tolerated in Botswana,” Ramaphoi stated.

By eliminating fake goods from the market, CIPA aims to protect consumers and create a fair business environment, ensuring that the economy thrives on genuine innovation and ethical trade practices.

Breaking monopolies

With the new government recognising IP as a key driver of economic growth, Botswana is undergoing structural changes that favour local entrepreneurs and innovators. In the 2025 Budget Speech, the government committed to breaking monopolies in sectors such as poultry, retail and automobile industries, enabling citizens to create and protect new brands.

This entails promoting a franchise economy, which will allow Batswana to access franchise business models, thereby increasing IP registrations in trademarks and copyrights. Establishing a National Fund of Funds, a financing model aimed at supporting startups, companies and entrepreneurs who invest in intellectual property assets, is a key part of this.

“With these reforms, we expect to see a surge in new brands, patents, and innovations that will be protected through the IP system,” Ramaphoi stated.

Botswana a rising star

Botswana’s commitment to international IP standards has positioned it as a rising star in the global IP ecosystem. CIPA actively engages with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and the African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (ARIPO) to ensure that Botswana’s IP framework aligns with international best practices.

“WIPO has recognised Botswana as a model for IP in developing nations, and we are currently piloting the IP Model Office, an online platform that will enhance IP services,” Ramaphoi revealed.

Botswana’s role in global treaty negotiations, including the landmark WIPO Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources, and Associated Traditional Knowledge, cemented its commitment to global IP governance further.

Empowering creatives

The creative industry remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of the new IP policies. However, digital platforms like TikTok and Facebook, which generate revenue for creators in other countries, have yet to extend the same benefits to Botswana’s content creators.

Because of this, the government is exploring new legislation to monetise digital content, ensuring that local creatives benefit from their work.

“Unlike other industries, this sector may not have the necessary tangible property to use as collateral for accessing funding. Being a sector that is largely driven by trademarks and copyright, it is our expectation that the government will consider IP in the modalities of providing financial resources to catapult growth in the sector,” he said.

In addition, the Levy on Technical Devices Fund is set to fund 89 creative projects across music, film, publishing, animation, theatre and the visual arts with an investment of P67 million.

This initiative will elevate copyright-based industries, making them more competitive in both local and international markets. But despite these advancements, Botswana’s IP ecosystem still faces key challenges.

IP education in schools

The lack of IP literacy outside of legal studies at the University of Botswana has limited genuine understanding and utilisation of IP laws. To address this, CIPA is advocating for inclusion of IP education in national curricula and has launched targeted awareness campaigns.

Moreover, fragmentation within the IP ecosystem has led to confusion over roles in IP enforcement, commercialisation and funding. To streamline operations, CIPA has categorised the ecosystem into five key groups: IP Generators, Capacity Building, Enforcement, Funding, and Commercialisation entities.

This structured approach will break down silos, create synergy and foster a seamless IP environment.

A future built on IP

Botswana’s IP revolution is thus in full swing under the new government, CIPA, and global partners driving a transformation that will redefine the nation’s economic future.

From cracking down on counterfeits to empowering creatives and attracting foreign investors, Botswana is on the path to becoming a powerhouse of innovation and IP excellence.

As Ramaphoi aptly put it: “This is more than just enforcement. It’s about securing Botswana’s future as a leader in intellectual property protection and commercialisation.”