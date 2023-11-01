Adventure Awaits at Seanokeng Limpopo Camp Festival

Event aims to promote Kgatleng East as a tourist destination

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Nature lovers are in for a treat as Ramotlabaki Village, nestled in the Kgatleng District, will host a bushveld event styled Seanokeng Limpopo Camp Festival.

Slated for 9 December 2023, the festival is designed for patrons who want to explore cultural exchange, unwind off grid and enjoy live music while watching the beautiful African sunset.

In partnership with The Voice newspaper, Seanokeng Limpopo Camp Festival was officially launched last week at Ramotlabaki as the event’s destination aims to promote Kgatleng East as a tourist destination.

Mindset Change

The Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, who is also the MP for Mochudi East, Mabuse Pule, was at the launch.

“This media launch marks significant progress in the quest to accelerate economic diversification and promote Value Chain Development and Mindset Change,” he said.

“The festival is set to celebrate our diverse and rich cultural heritage and unlock opportunities in the Mochudi East Constituency.”

The confluence of Limpopo and Ngotwane

Adventure seekers can dust off their camping gear for a memorable weekend breather two hours’ drive from Gaborone in the village of Ramotlabaki that lies at the confluence of the Limpopo and Ngotwane Rivers.

Patrons will get to explore the hidden treasures of SeKgatla heritage, which includes many tourist attractions such as game ranches for hunting, fishing, mokoro rides and scenic views of the area.

The first of its kind camping festival will also showcase the culture of BaKgatla through their a capella folk music, dikopelo.

Said Pule: “Initiatives such as this one will propel our communities to sustainable growth and evolve into vibrant globally-competitive private sector-developed (enterprises) to meet domestic, regional and international standards.”

Cross-border linkages

The minister added that a plethora of events of this magnitude will further promote business linkages among small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs), as well as between SMMEs and large local or foreign companies, as well as promote cross-border business linkages in line with Botswana’s regional integration efforts.

“We need to support Seanokeng Limpopo Camp Festival and other events to drive and sustain our economy,” Minister Pule said.

“The success of the festival hinges on the involvement and commitment of all relevant stakeholders, hence it is imperative that there is a sustained effective process that links the implementing agents and provides due public awareness of the Camp Festival.”