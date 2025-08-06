Africa Through Jabril’s Lens

Ongoing exhibition by international photographer Sara Jabril, “Beyond the Journey,” is inviting viewers to Alliance Française in Gaborone to see untold stories of culture, place and human connection

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana’s creative community recently gathered at Alliance Française in Gaborone for the opening of “Beyond the Journey,” an evocative photography exhibition by international photographer and visual storyteller, Sara Jabril.

Running until 27 August, the exhibition invites audiences to reflect on the beauty and complexity of culture, human connection and the spaces we inhabit — all through the lens of an artist on a mission.

The exhibition brings together a curated selection of Jabril’s photographic works, capturing deeply personal and universal moments alike.

Flipping old narratives

Born in Germany to a Somali father, Jabril’s multicultural identity fuels her artistic vision. She told attendees on opening night: “I started shooting different spaces because, growing up in Germany, Africa was always shown through a narrow lens. I wanted to flip that narrative.”

Her work is rooted in a desire to reconnect with her roots while reshaping how the world sees Africa — not through the gaze of outsiders but from within.

Jabril’s imagery often highlights African-owned hotels and lesser-known travel destinations, turning her body of work into both a visual love letter and a resourceful directory for travellers looking to explore the continent more consciously.

Capturing the fleeting and the familiar

Each photograph in the collection carries its own pulse. One standout piece, On the Back of a Boda, was captured on a motorcycle taxi in Kampala, Uganda.

The viewer sees what Jabril saw: another rider balancing a full load of bananas in front of her, with the majestic Uganda National Mosque standing tall in the distance. “It captures what it feels like to move through the city: fast, layered, and full of life,” she said.

And impressively, not all her work relies on high-end gear. “Even smartphones can do the job,” she noted, pointing to one photograph in the exhibition shot entirely with her iPhone.

A curator’s vision

The exhibition was brought to life by curator Thabo Kgatlwane, who first connected with Jabril at a wine tasting event earlier this year. “What started as a casual conversation about storytelling became this full-circle moment,” he shared. “Now, it’s happening right here in Botswana.”

The partnership exemplifies a growing appetite in Botswana for cross-cultural artistic dialogues. This is a vision shared by Alliance Française Director Angélique Saverino, who emphasised that art exhibitions such as this help create educational spaces beyond the classroom.

“Art is a window to the world,” she said. “And through Sara’s work, we’ve viewed different countries with empathy, vibrancy and respect.”

All works are available for purchase, offering visitors a chance to take home not just an image but a piece of the journey itself.