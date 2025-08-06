Sunbet Bets Over P2m on Rollers, GU

Gambling company shifts focus from horse racing to football and is caught by the allure of the high-profile status of both Township Rollers and Gaborone United

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

In a development that marked the company’s entry into Botswana’s football sponsorship arena, Sunbet Botswana has committed over P2 million to Gaborone-based clubs Township Rollers and Gaborone United (GU).

While the company has yet to confirm these details, sources familiar with the deal say Rollers are set to receive P1.5 million while GU will be sponsored to the tune of P1 million.

The difference is reportedly due to branding placement in which Sunbet’s logo will appear on the breast of Rollers’ jerseys while the logo will be featured on the sleeves or back of GU kits.

Breast of Rollers, back of GU

Bank Gaborone, which is already a sponsor of GU, occupies the main front position on the team’s shirts.

The Country Manager of Sunbet Botswana, Tsholofelo Makgoeng, has declined to confirm the sponsorship figures, noting that the exact details will be announced at 10am at the official launch tomorrow at Avani Hotel in Gaborone.

Pressed further, Makgoeng said the teams themselves initiated the approach. “We saw an opportunity and jumped on board,” she said in a telephone interview.

“We see potential in both clubs”

Sunbet has previously focused its sponsorship on horse racing, having spent over P1 million on various activities in that field. However, the company says it is now expanding into football in an effort to contribute more broadly to development of sports in Botswana.

Makgoeng said the decision to support Rollers and GU was also influenced by the two teams’ status as major players in the local league. “We see potential in both clubs and also see growth in the league itself. That’s why we came on board,” she said.

Widely supported clubs

Township Rollers and Gaborone United are among the most successful and widely supported football clubs in the country. GU are the reigning FNB Premiership champions while Rollers have a longstanding presence in domestic and regional competitions.

The sponsorship is expected to boost both clubs’ financial positions ahead of the new season.