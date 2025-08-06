Khama Warns Boko To Avoid Masisi’s Mistake

Former president Ian Khama has raised concern over what he describes as a persistent pattern of personal attacks against him by sitting presidents, saying, “I don’t know why I act as a magnet for sitting presidents to attack me instead of concentrating on national duties”. According to Khama, “No leader is without flaws, and time always reveals this truth”

TEFO PHEAGE

Former President Ian Khama has cautioned against what he describes as a growing trend among Botswana’s sitting presidents to target him instead of prioritising pressing national issues.

Khama’s comments follow President Boko’s recent remarks at the memorial service of the late former Permanent Secretary Dr Micus Chimbombi. In his address, Boko appeared to accuse certain individuals, interpreted by many to be Khama, of shedding crocodile tears over Chimbombi’s death, despite having contributed to his professional misfortunes.

Responding in an interview, Khama described Boko’s comments as “very unfortunate” and reminiscent of past tensions with former President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

“I don’t know why I act as a magnet for sitting presidents to attack me instead of concentrating on national duties,” Khama said. “President Boko claims to stand for unity, but his remarks only serve to sow seeds of discord and reopen wounds that had long healed.”

Reconciled

Khama defended his relationship with the late Dr Chimbombi, insisting that the two had reconciled and that the Chimbombi family had personally invited him to speak at the memorial service.

“It is common knowledge that I long made peace with Dr Chimbombi. His family reached out to me to be among the speakers at his memorial. In fact, Dr Chimbombi invited me to campaign for him during his parliamentary bid, which we succeeded in,” Khama stated arguing that if these gestures could not demonstrate reconciliation then he doesn’t know what ever will.

He further dismissed accusations of hypocrisy, turning the charge back at Boko: “For me, hypocrisy is keeping quiet during Chimbombi’s time of struggle with government, only to speak after his death, at a time when we should be comforting his family, not scratching at healed wounds.”

Khama emphasised that he was formally invited to speak at the memorial by his family, through his personal secretary. Asked whether he has reached out to Boko, Khama said he hasn’t and will not be doing so.

Chimbombi’s contentious exit

In 2015, Dr Chimbombi’s contract as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture was prematurely terminated. He took the matter to court, seeking compensation for the remainder of his contract.

In 2019, the High Court awarded him P1.7 million, ruling in his favour. However, the Court of Appeal overturned that decision last Friday, concluding that Chimbombi had failed to prove any binding agreement with the government regarding payment for the remainder of his contract.

According to court records, Chimbombi had proposed a mutual separation with compensation but lacked formal acceptance from the state. The court also rejected his claim that he had been pressured to resign by then-Permanent Secretary to the President Carter Morupisi and President Khama.