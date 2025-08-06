It’s The Mascom Batanani Walk Weekend 

This year’s event will be staged at Francistown Council Stadium to raise funds for breast cancer awareness

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Mascom Batanani Walk is getting underway this Saturday 9 August at the Francistown Council Stadium from where participants will walk distances of 5km, 10km or 15km.

Launched in 2019, the walk is part of Mascom Wireless’ corporate social responsibility efforts aimed at promoting unity and addressing pressing social issues in Botswana.

The 2025 edition is focusing on breast cancer awareness, with proceeds going to Journey of Hope, a nationwide campaign that promotes early detection and provides free breast examinations.

Focus on breast cancer

Information gleaned from the company’s official website says that this year’s walk will honour the late Barbara Gotlop, a former Mascom employee who has been described as a breast cancer warrior, and cover its broader mission of community impact.

The company has noted that Journey of Hope “focuses on early detection and prevention of breast cancer through screenings, educating communities about breast health, and reaching underserved areas to ensure equal access to healthcare”.

Track record of causes

Since its inception, the Batanani Walk has supported causes such as gender-based violence (2019), children’s rights protection (2020), mental health (2021), support for the deaf (2022), and substance abuse prevention (2023).

Positive change

Last year, the walk raised awareness around digital safety through a partnership with Cyber Smart Botswana.

Says Mascom: “The walk continues to unite communities in driving positive change, truly embodying the spirit of Batanani – ‘Tshwaragano,’ or working together for change.”

Each year’s beneficiary is chosen based on several criteria, including measurable impact, sustainability, brand visibility, and the credibility of the receiving organisation.

Long-term impact

Mascom says beneficiaries must also be registered with the Registrar of Societies and have a track record of transparency and effective execution.

The initiative seeks to align community needs with its business objectives while ensuring long-term value for beneficiaries.

The telecoms company describes the annual walk as more than a once-off event, stating that it is “designed for long-term impact beyond the immediate support provided”.

Participants’ info

Participants can register for P200 via MyZaka or Mascom Online. Those unable to attend the Francistown event are encouraged to take part in a virtual walk by organising their own routes and sharing their experiences on social media.

Participants in the physical event are expected at Francistown Council Stadium from 6am.