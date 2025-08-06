Botswana Eyes Sports for Growth

The country has positioned World Relays as a springboard for economic diversification

GAZETTE REPORTER

The government has reaffirmed plans to use sports as a catalyst for economic growth and diversification as preparations to host the 2026 World Athletics Relay gather steam.

Speaking at the launch of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in Gaborone recently, the Minister of Sport and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, said Botswana’s hosting of the global athletics event aligns with a national strategy to use sports, tourism, and the creative industries to attract investment and develop new economic sectors.

Economic growth through sports

He noted that the event will support Botswana’s five-year plan to develop a self-sustaining sports industry and increase the country’s visibility on the global stage.

He said sports has been identified as a pathway to achieving high-income status through a diversified economy that includes meetings and conferences, adventure tourism, and cultural experiences.

“Sports has been identified as one of the pathways to achieving prosperity for all,” he noted.

Botswana’s hospitality

Kelebeng called on the LOC to maximise the opportunity by ensuring responsible spending and seeking out global partnerships and sponsorships. He added that the event will serve as a platform to showcase Botswana’s hospitality and culture.

The 2026 World Relays, scheduled for May, will be the first time the event is held in Southern Africa. Botswana secured hosting rights amid rising national interest in athletics and an ambition to become a hub for international sports competitions.

The Chairman of the LOC, Professor Martin Mokgwathi, said the committee’s immediate priority is preparing the National Stadium and the University of Botswana Stadium to meet World Athletics’ standards.

Site inspection

“We are working tirelessly to get the National Stadium fully certified,” he noted.

Professor Mokgwathi confirmed a scheduled site inspection by a World Athletics delegation from 5 to 7 August 2025 to assess readiness in specific areas, including athlete accommodation, media infrastructure, and event logistics.

He acknowledged financial challenges but expressed confidence in the local team’s ability. “We have trained a significant number of local officials,” he said, noting that only limited international technical support will be required.

Key areas

The LOC comprises representatives of various sectors, with the vice chairperson Oabona Theetso assisting with coordination. Committee members have been assigned key areas such as logistics, protocol, marketing, media, finance, and anti-doping.

Kelebeng concluded by urging national support for the event. “Let us showcase Botswana to the world in the best light possible,” he said.