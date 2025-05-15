Air Botswana Crowns Two More Female Captains

In a landmark moment for Botswana’s aviation history, Air Botswana recently celebrated Captains Tshepiso Tsayang and Changu Tapela when they received their four stripes to cement their place among the nation’s pioneering women in the skies

GAZETTE REPORTER

Air Botswana was the scene of astral celebrations recently when two trailblazing women, Captain Tshepiso Tsayang and Captain Changu Tapela, received their coveted four stripes in milestones for both the women and the national airline.

The two received the symbol of captainship – which is the highest accolade in commercial aviation – in the presence of the Assistant Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Keoagile Atamelang.

They join an elite cadre of Botswana’s pioneering female captains, among them Captain Masego Mokgolela (2008), Captain Maipelo Kelotlegile (2016), and Captain Sakhile Nyoni-Reiling, who is distinguished as the airline’s first female captain.

Soaring into history

“These appointments reflect the strides Botswana continues to make towards gender equality and demonstrate Air Botswana’s commitment to nurturing talent based on merit, excellence and potential,” said Atamelang.

Both captains began their aviation careers with Air Botswana as interns in 2011 before rising steadily through the ranks. Captain Tapela boasts over 6,000 flying hours, including 2,000 on the Embraer E170, while Captain Tsayang commands 5,600 hours of flight experience.

Both are certified on several aircraft, including the ATR 42/72-500, the Embraer E170/190, and the ATR 72-600, with each earning their Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) in 2018.

Breaking glass ceilings

The CEO of Air Botswana, Lulu Rasebotsa, lauded the achievement, stating: “Today we are witnessing the rise of leadership, courage and the breaking of glass ceilings. We are also seeing the realisation of a dream shared by many young girls across Botswana who look up to the skies and dare to believe that they, too, can fly.”

The appointments mark a significant step towards inclusivity and representation in Botswana’s aviation sector — inspiring a new generation to aim high and soar even higher.

