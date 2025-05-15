Gwen Isaacs To Host ASCEND Masterclass

Gwen Isaacs will be bringing a game changing mindset and faith- based manifestation experience in Gaborone on Ascension Day, aimed at professionals, creatives and anyone seeking personal and professional growth

GAZETTE REPORTER

On Thursday, May 29th—Ascension Day—Gaborone will host ASCEND, a full-day masterclass led by transformation coach and wellness entrepreneur Gwen Isaacs. Designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives, the experience focuses on mindset, manifestation, and purpose-driven success.

Mindset meets strategy

Taking place at Treehaus, an upscale co-working and event space in Gaborone, ASCEND promises a blend of personal empowerment and actionable strategies. The venue was selected to reflect the event’s goal of transformation through beauty, business, and bold thinking.

Isaacs, known for her work with multi-passionate women, combines personal storytelling with coaching techniques that emphasize both faith and strategy. She describes manifestation as “a mindset upgrade” and not simply magical thinking.

A holistic experience

The ASCEND program includes workshops, panel discussions, and coaching moments. Sessions will cover topics such as reprogramming beliefs, building authentic personal brands, and navigating success without burnout.

Special guest Tshepo Ntshole-Hall, a style curator and MC, will host a session on image and identity. A featured panel will explore how to live with what the event terms “First Class Faith.”

Interactive segments are designed to help participants connect with their deeper purpose and step into a more empowered version of themselves.

Designed for change

ASCEND targets individuals at transitional points in their lives—those craving reinvention or seeking clarity. The masterclass positions itself as an alternative to hustle culture, promoting intentional living aligned with personal values.

Tickets for the event (P750) are limited and available through http://tickito.thevoicebw.com/events/ascend-masterclass. Gwen Isaacs is also sharing behind-the-scenes content and community discussions on Instagram at @thewellthy.life.