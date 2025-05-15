Orange’s P100K Boost Powers Botswana’s Gaming Future

Orange Botswana sees its sponsorship as signalling its serious intent to fuel the country’s fast-growing gaming culture and digital economy

In a game-changing move that electrified Botswana’s digital landscape, Orange Botswana laid out a P100,000 sponsorship for the Gaming with Remmogo Tournament that was held on the Game City Rooftop last Saturday.

The tournament drew in 32 of Botswana’s fiercest gamers to battle it out in an adrenaline-fuelled knockout contest under the official rules of EA Sports FC25. The stakes were as high as the energy on the rooftop.

The first-place winner walked away with a P5,000 cash prize and a brand-new PlayStation while second and third places pocketed P3,000 and P2,000 respectively.

More than flashing screens

All top three gamers also bagged Orange TCL smartphones and the game-changing Orange 5G Konnecta router, complete with an internet subscription — an all-in-one package for uninterrupted, ultra-fast gameplay.

For Orange Botswana, this tournament was more than just flashing screens and high scores. It was a deliberate play to amplify the nation’s burgeoning esports scene and showcase how technology can unlock boundless opportunities for young Batswana.

“Gaming is more than entertainment; it’s a growing industry and a thriving community. Orange Botswana is proud to stand behind the gaming culture in Botswana with the infrastructure and support it needs to flourish,” said Communications & PR Manager at Orange Botswana, Tebogo Nadisah.

Inclusive digital culture

Through its cutting-edge 5G network, flexible Konnecta bundles, and commitment to digital inclusion, Orange is not just connecting gamers — it is powering the future of digital innovation, learning, and even professional growth.

The Gaming with Remmogo Tournament also doubled as a live showcase of Orange’s 5G capabilities, offering participants and spectators alike a glimpse into how lightning-fast connectivity enhances competitive play.

“We understand the role that gaming plays in bringing people together and creating vibrant digital communities,” Nadisah noted. “By investing in events like this, we’re not only supporting gamers but are also helping build a stronger, more inclusive digital culture in Botswana.”

Just the beginning

The sponsorship forms part of Orange’s wider strategy of building a dynamic digital ecosystem that spans education, entrepreneurship, entertainment, and now esports — aligning with national aspirations for a diversified, tech-savvy economy.

“This tournament is just the beginning,” said Nadisah. “Orange Botswana is ready to walk the journey with local creators, developers and gamers to grow this space and build a future where digital entertainment is a thriving part of our economy and culture.”