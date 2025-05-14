Batswana Designers in Durban for Mr Price Internship

Three of the nation’s emerging designers are in South Africa’s major port city for a career-defining internship as Fashion Without Borders Africa threads Botswana into the global fashion map

GAZETTE REPORTER

Three of Botswana’s brightest fashion stars, Jacqueline Mmatau, Sphumzile Akolang, and Refilwe Elliot recently set off for Durban, South Africa to begin a coveted three-week internship with African fashion giant, Mr Price.

This life-changing opportunity stems from the growing cross-border partnership between Fashion Without Borders Africa (FWB Africa) and the Mr Price Group that is designed to amplify African creative talent and usher it into the commercial heart of the global fashion industry.

The trio earned their places through their standout participation in Fashion Without Borders Botswana 2024 that was held at The Grand Palm in Gaborone last October.

Sustainable career pathways

The show – renowned for blending local ingenuity with continental flair – provided a high-energy stage for cultural exchange, business acumen, and exposure to industry heavyweights.

“This initiative is not just about fashion; it’s about opening doors and creating sustainable career pathways,” said Serge Kabisoso, Co-Founder of Fashion Without Borders Africa.

At Mr Price headquarters in Durban, the designers will undergo an intensive immersion into the entire fashion business ecosystem. Their programme will cover everything from design innovation and fashion production to retail operations and brand development.

Across African and global markets

This hands-on mentorship is curated to equip the designers with the skills and knowledge needed to move from creative visionaries to competitive, market-ready entrepreneurs.

Mr Price’s collaboration with FWB Africa has already impacted over 15 designers from Botswana, South Africa and the DRC, many of whom have since launched brands that resonate across African and global markets.

“We are incredibly proud of these young creatives and what they represent for Botswana,” Kabisoso emphasised.

Fashioning the future out

On their return in early June, the designers will present a full report detailing their experiences, insights and takeaways. They will also embark on a media engagement tour to inspire other aspiring creatives and showcase how platforms like FWB Africa can open international doors.

Fashion Without Borders Africa continues to cement its reputation not just as a runway showcase but as a launchpad for African excellence, seamlessly blending artistry with enterprise and elevating African designers onto the world stage.

Post Views: 210