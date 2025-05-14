Icon Status Finally Bestowed on Brando

After decades of shaping Botswana’s entertainment landscape, Brando Keabilwe finally earns the coveted YAMAs Icon Award – his first recognition ever – proving that raw talent and relentless dedication cannot go unnoticed forever

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Despite a career stretching over two decades, it was only recently that Brando Keabilwe held his very first award in his hands — the prestigious Icon Award at the Ninth Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAs) that was hosted in Gaborone last week.

For the multifaceted entertainer whose work has touched music, radio, acting, comedy, animation and voice artistry, the accolade is more than just a trophy but a long-overdue validation.

“Winning this award says to me that it was all not a waste of time,” said Brando in simple reflection in an interview. “I share this award with everyone who ever supported me, booked me or listened to my music.

An icon in every sense

“What this award means to me is that we are who we are because people contribute so much because you will just be an artist with a dream that meets Mike Proctor who sacrifices everything to help get you to where you need to be. And working for Yarona FM was a dream that music opened up for me.”

Brando’s contribution is undeniable. As the lead vocalist of pioneering urban group Getto Flava whose debut album Mr Chocolate (1997) became a Botswana classic, and through a solo career delivering beloved hits like Koko and Song for Mama, he carved a space for modern Botswana music.

His collaborations with musical heavyweights like Thomas Chilume and KD Bangers further cemented his influence. But his creativity did not end with music.

From Getto Flava to Sudan

As one of Yarona FM’s presenters and producers, Brando’s charismatic voice became synonymous with radio airwaves across Botswana through shows like The Feel Good Foundation and The Big Breakfast Show. His tenure at Gabz FM and his international stint as Radio Manager for Radio Miraya in Sudan showcased his versatility.

“I am an icon in the sense that we did it at a time when it was virtually impossible, and I still feel I have more to contribute,” he asserted.

Now fuelled by the YAMAs recognition, Brando is not slowing down. He is currently working on Dikgang tsa di Popaye, a comedy TV series where he will play all 83 characters involved. Musically, he’s also back in the studio, inspired to create once more.

A national treasure

“An icon status means you have fulfilled your dream, inspired others and not wasted the talent that God gave you,” he said, flowing with eloquence.

For an artist who has always been his own biggest supporter, the Icon Award is a resounding chorus from Botswana, echoing what many have long known: Brando Keabilwe is a national treasure.