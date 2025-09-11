Air Botswana Wins Safety Award

Air Botswana has won the 2025 Gold Aviation Safety Award of Litson & Associates, marking its second major safety recognition this year

GAZETTE REPORTER

Air Botswana has received the Litson & Associates Gold Aviation Safety Award for 2025.

Introduce in 2017, the accolade identifies operators who meet annual safety review standards, demonstrating strong commitment to safe flight and maintenance operations.

The recognition comes as the airline celebrates 53 years of service, with its operations consistently reviewed positively by leading global aviation agencies.

Previous safety audit

The latest award follows the successful completion of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) in February 2025.

Registration under the IOSA confirms that an airline demonstrates sound operational management and compliance with the highest international safety standards.

This marks the second significant safety achievement for the airline this year.

Operational performance

For the financial year 2024/25, Air Botswana reported an On-Time Performance (OTP) of 84%, surpassing the 80% industry benchmark. In July 2025, OTP performance peaked at 92%.

The airline attributed this performance to a streamlining exercise aimed at tightening operational disciplines and enhancing service reliability across Botswana and the region.

Safety as priority

According to Acting General Manager, Boikanyo Ntwaagae, safety remains the airline’s central priority, guiding all operations.

“Safety is our highest priority and is at the centre of everything we do,” he said. “It is the fundamental principle guiding our every decision and process, from the boardroom to the flight deck.”