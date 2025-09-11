Banda’s Scholarship An Inspiration To Young Girls 

This is an opportunity that will propel the sporting aspirations of the young chess player who has also gained admission to St Louis University in the US where she will begin her studies in biochemistry in January 2026

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a development that the Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) says marks an important step in the growth of women’s participation in chess, Natalie Banda has been awarded an Elite Scholarship by the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC).

According to BCF spokesperson Goitsemodimo Makgatle, the scholarship recognises Banda’s consistent performance and dedication to the sport.

The award is part of BNSC’s programme to support high-performing athletes with potential to compete internationally. “Her success story underscores the importance of providing equal opportunities and support for all athletes, regardless of gender,” Makgatle said in an interview.

Growing group

“The Elite Scholarship not only propels her personal aspirations but also marks a significant step forward for the development and recognition of chess in Botswana.”

She disclosed that Banda becomes the fifth chess player to benefit from the scholarship after Besa Masaiti, Naledi Marape, Refilwe Gabatshware (Pitso), and Arona Moshoboro, all of them female players.

“Through this scholarship, she will now access greater opportunities for training, development, and exposure—paving the way for her to represent Botswana with pride in upcoming international competitions,” Makgatle said.

Academic pursuits

Outside of chess, Banda has secured admission to St Louis University in the United States where she is expected to begin studies in biochemistry in January 2026.

Makgatle said the BCF and the wider chess community “take this time to congratulate Natalie and her family on this achievement in her career”.