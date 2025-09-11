WASBO to Host Strategy Retreat

The three-day workshop to review past plan and set new targets

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Women and Sports Botswana (WASBO) will hold a three-day Strategy Retreat at Travel Lodge in Gaborone from 12 to 14 September 2025 to design a new outcome-driven plan following conclusion of its 2021–2024 cycle.

According to the Chairperson of WASBO, Keenese Katisenge-Tizhani, the retreat will bring together representatives from national sports associations (NSAs), women’s commissions, the media, WASBO regional structures and key partners across the sports sector.

She explained that the meeting will open with a full review of the previous strategy, followed by working sessions to agree on priorities, targets and governance measures for the next period.

Gains and challenges

“The performance review shows meaningful progress alongside areas that require a stronger collective push,” said Katisenge-Tizhani in an interview.

According to WASBO, the 2021–2024 strategy helped broaden its base of supporters, with 15 sponsors secured and reliance on the annual grant reduced to 57 percent.

The organisation also reported improved visibility for women in sports through media training and advocacy, with most media houses now trained. However, the chairperson said challenges remain.

Below ambition

“Women’s representation in decision-making and technical portfolios remains well below ambition, largely clustered around the low-twenties as a percentage of total posts,” she noted, adding that safeguarding policies still need consistent enforcement.

“While many federations have received the sexual harassment policy and training coverage has expanded, formal adoption and consistent enforcement are still lagging.

“A sector-wide culture of safe sports requires firmer standards, clearer processes and regular capacity building.”

Time-bound targets

The retreat will aim to move from commitments to measurable change. “Our review shows real gains, more partners on board, stronger advocacy and far better visibility of women in sports,” Katisenge-Tizhani said.

“It also shows where we must be bolder – leadership parity, technical pathways, safeguarding and full adoption of sexual harassment policies.”

Delegates are expected to agree on clear, time-bound targets for increasing women’s representation in leadership and technical roles, accelerating safe-sport implementation across NSAs, expanding participation pathways for girls and women, embedding gender-responsive budgeting, and diversifying financing.

Quarterly performance reviews

The new plan will also tighten governance through quarterly performance reviews and enforceable responsibilities for both WASBO and stakeholders. Other priorities include modernising data systems, improving monitoring and embedding digital tools to track delivery.

WASBO describes itself as a national advocacy and capacity-building organisation dedicated to advancing the participation, leadership and safe engagement of girls and women in sports.

It works with associations, schools, tertiary institutions, the media and international partners to deliver training, policy support and programmes.