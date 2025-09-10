MaXhosa To Bring Fashion Wisdom To Gabs

Fashion Without Borders Botswana is set to make history when it hosts MaXhosa Africa in Gaborone next month at which emerging designers will benefit from a rare masterclass on design, storytelling and building globally resonant fashion brands

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

On 24 October 2025, The Grand Palm will transform into a hub of creativity and cultural exchange when Fashion Without Borders (FWB) Botswana presents the Fashion Unpacked Masterclass with MaXhosa Africa.

Under the theme “Weaving African Stories Through Fashion,” the event will bring one of the continent’s most celebrated brands to Botswana for the very first time.

Event coordinator Tebo Bakwena-Kabisoso has described the masterclass as a defining moment for the industry. “Botswana’s fashion industry is rapidly evolving,” she told Time Out.

Why MaXhosa matters

“Young designers need exposure to global leaders who can inspire, teach and challenge them to dream bigger.”

MaXhosa Africa has carved out an international reputation with its vibrant knitwear collections that weave African heritage and contemporary aesthetics together.

The brand has graced runways at prestigious fashion weeks and captured the imagination of audiences across the globe.

More than clothing

At its core, MaXhosa is more than clothing – it is storytelling through design. By embedding cultural symbols, textures and narratives into every garment, the brand has shown how fashion can preserve identity while appealing to modern tastes.

For Botswana’s designers, this is a chance to learn how to tell their own stories through fabric and form.

The event promises to go beyond technical training. It is an opportunity for dialogue, mentorship and inspiration.

Cultural exchange

Designers will be able to engage directly with the MaXhosa Africa team, asking questions about design philosophy, business strategies and brand growth.

“This masterclass is a cultural exchange,” said Bakwena-Kabisoso. “It will energise our fashion ecosystem and empower designers to position themselves, not just as creatives but as entrepreneurs ready for the global stage.”

Tickets have been priced to encourage access at P400 standard, P300 for the early bird, and P250 for students with valid cards.

‘Fabricated’ stories

The organisers hope this inclusivity will attract a diverse mix of established and emerging designers, creatives and fashion enthusiasts.

By hosting the Fashion Unpacked Masterclass, Botswana signals its readiness to embrace fashion as a key part of cultural and economic growth.

With MaXhosa Africa leading the conversation, the event is set to inspire a new generation of designers to weave their own stories into the fabric of the global fashion industry.

Post Views: 271