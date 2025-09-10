FWB Returns for 11th Edition 

The 11th Annual Fashion Without Borders (FWB) Botswana in October will be a power-packed programme that will blend runway brilliance, mentorship and opportunities for young talent to reaffirm fashion’s role in shaping Africa’s creative economy

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

When Fashion Without Borders (FWB) Botswana takes over The Grand Palm Hotel in Gaborone from 23 to 25 October 2025, it will do more than set the runway alight.

For over a decade, FWB has established itself as a movement of inclusivity, youth empowerment and creative excellence — bridging the gap between established designers and emerging talent across the continent.

“This year, we celebrate not only showcasing talent but investing in the next generation of leaders,” Founder Tebo Bakwena-Kabisoso told Time Out. “Our mission is to empower, educate, and elevate African creativity while positioning Botswana as a hub of innovation and diversity.”

Fundamentals of style

The three-day celebration will start on Thursday 23 October with a free Kiddies Fashion Masterclass designed to introduce children to fundamentals of style and creativity while boosting confidence in a playful, educational space.

Friday 24 October will bring the much-anticipated Fashion Unpacked Masterclass with MaXhosa Africa, featuring South African designer Laduma Ngxokolo, the Fashion Twins Cairo, and regional experts.

The day will close with an Exclusive Kiddies Fashion Showcase in which young designers and models will step into the spotlight. Tickets are priced for P500.

Beyond the catwalk

The grand finale will be on Saturday 25 October with the Exclusive Fashion Showcase. This high-energy production will see regional designers present their collections alongside live performances, cementing Gaborone’s place as a fashion capital in the making. Standard tickets are priced for P500 and the VIP at P1000.

FWB is committed to creating tangible opportunities. This year, Mr Price Group has joined again to scout emerging designers for internships that provide real-world exposure to retail operations, product development, and global fashion practices.

For aspiring talent, this partnership represents a bridge from the runway to retail — and from vision to career.

Why it matters for Botswana

FWB has become a cultural exchange platform, spotlighting fashion’s role in economic diversification and cultural pride.

By nurturing future leaders, fostering entrepreneurship, and championing diversity, the platform empowers young Africans to compete on a global stage while celebrating their heritage.

As the countdown begins, all eyes are turning to The Grand Palm where creativity, innovation, and opportunity will converge for what promises to be the most dynamic edition of Fashion Without Borders yet.