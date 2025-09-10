Preps For Gaborone Int’l Karate Open Advanced 

Shihan Mpho Bakwadi is all agog about the tournament that will pitch first-rate Batswana karatekas against the best from the DRC, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Zambia and possibly the US and assert Botswana’s place in the martial arts

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

With less than a month to go, Botswana’s karate community is buzzing with anticipation for the Gaborone International Karate Open that is scheduled for 11 and 12 October at the University of Botswana Indoor Sports Centre.

According to chief organiser Shihan Mpho Bakwadi, “preparations are at an advanced are progressing very well”.

“We have finalised the venue, the competition schedule and logistics,” he said in an interview. “We’re also coordinating with referees, volunteers, and medical personnel to ensure a professional and safe tournament.”

Strong and diverse

Bakwadi added that the organising committee has been in close contact with clubs across the country and abroad. “Our communication lines remain open with both local and international teams,” he said. “The aim is to deliver a strong and diverse lineup.”

He is confident that the tournament is shaping up to be one of the most competitive of its editions yet. Botswana’s leading karatekas will headline the home roster but the spotlight will not be theirs alone.

“We expect participation from the DRC, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Zambia,” Bakwadi said.

Competition with entertainment

“There’s also significant interest from the USA, which adds another exciting dimension. This diversity creates a highly competitive environment and provides valuable exposure for everyone involved.”

For local athletes, he emphasised, the event is more than an opportunity to win medals because it is also a chance to test their skills against some of the best in the region and beyond.

The organisers promise a packed programme that blends competition with entertainment. Spectators will witness world-class kumite (sparring) and kata (forms) bouts among the highlights in store.

Technical depth and discipline

“There will be interactive demonstrations, including self-defense exhibitions and youth showcases,” Bakwadi noted. “These will highlight the technical depth, discipline and cultural richness of karate.”

To make the tournament even more engaging, live scoring and commentary will be introduced. “We want to create a dynamic atmosphere that appeals to both seasoned karate fans and newcomers,” said Bakwadi.

Driving Karate Forward

For Bakwadi, the Gaborone International Karate Open is not only a sporting spectacular but will also be a stepping stone for the sport’s future in Botswana.

Building bridges

“The Open provides a platform for our athletes to measure themselves up against international standards,” he said. “It encourages skill development, discipline, and raises karate’s profile nationally.”

He added that the event will have ripple effects beyond the competition itself. “We are building bridges between clubs, schools and the national federation,” Bakwadi explained. “This cooperation is essential to grow a stronger, more competitive karate community in Botswana.”

As the countdown to October begins, the sense of excitement in Gaborone is hard to miss. The tournament, now firmly on the regional calendar, is poised to shine a spotlight on Botswana’s rising influence in the martial arts world.