UB Marathon Is A Noble Mission for Education – Gaolathe 

Addressing the crowds that turned up for the fourth UB Marathon on Sunday, Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe compared running to an art form, “each stride a stroke upon the canvas of life”, and used the metaphor to reflect on Botswana’s broader development ambitions

GAZETTE REPORTER

The University of Botswana’s campus was alive with energy over the weekend after hundreds of runners turned up for the institution’s fourth annual marathon.

But as Vice President and Minister of Finance Ndaba Gaolathe reminded the crowd, the day was never just about running.

“This marathon carries a noble mission,” he said, addressing participants at the race.

A noble mission

“It raises funds for the UB Graduate Scholarship Endowment Fund, giving hope and opportunity to those who might otherwise never afford post-graduate education.”

Established in 2022, the marathon has become one of the fastest-growing fixtures on Botswana’s sporting calendar.

Part athletic challenge, part community festival, the event funnels its proceeds into scholarships that support post-graduate studies, a gesture that the organisers say strengthens the university’s role as a national anchor of knowledge and innovation.

Beyond the finishing line

For Gaolathe, the symbolism of the marathon extended far beyond the finishing line.

He compared running to an art form, “each stride a stroke upon the canvas of life”, and used the metaphor to speak about Botswana’s broader development ambitions.

“Our aspirations depend on good health and wellness, and government alone cannot deliver this,” he said, noting that non-communicable diseases account for nearly half of all deaths in Botswana.

Vision 2036

“Events like this help us fight that burden while strengthening UB’s role in sport development.”

The Vice President tied the event to Vision 2036, the country’s long-term development strategy, which calls for building hubs of excellence, nurturing human capital, and diversifying the economy away from dependence on minerals.

“It must remain the fountain from which we draw the minds that will propel us forward — the engineers who will design our pipelines and power grids, the planners who will chart our railway corridors, and the thinkers who will ensure our compass remains aligned with our true north,” Gaolathe said of the university.

A Marathon of Nations

Botswana’s transformation, he said, is itself a kind of marathon — one that requires stamina, courage and strategy. The finish line: a high-income, knowledge-driven economy where innovation and education drive opportunity.

“We cannot remain at a brisk walk,” he said. “We must move to a trot, and then to a paced jog to keep up with the demands of our time.”

As runners streamed across the line — some weary, some elated — the message felt tangible. The marathon was not just about sports but about a nation pressing forward, one stride at a time.

“And so, let us run together,” Gaolathe concluded. “Let us keep pace with one another, support those who may stumble, and draw strength from the finish line that lies ahead. For Botswana is set to finish this race, and to finish it strong.”