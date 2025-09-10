ATI’s Funeral Ignites Calls For Change

The funeral of iconic rapper Atlasaone “ATI” Molemogi drew thousands to Lerala where political leaders, fellow artists and stakeholders in showbiz turned grief into a clarion call for urgent reforms in Botswana’s creative sector

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Delivering his farewell message, the Minister of Sports and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, described ATI as a catalyst for change who influenced both culture and politics.

He noted that the government has already begun working on initiatives that ATI championed, among them the Entertainment Bill, procurement opportunities for creatives, and reviewing tax rebates to accommodate the industry.

Kelebeng also promised stronger support for local music, lamenting a recent music chart where only one local artist appeared in the Top 20. He committed to ensuring an 80% local and 20% international music airplay quota, adding that ATI’s advocacy will not be in vain.

ATI as a “people’s movement”

Representating COSBOTS, Bakalanga Malikongwa said ATI’s stature warranted a mini state burial and questioned whether the star was receiving a send-off befitting his legacy. She described ATI as more than a performer but a “people’s movement” whose music spoke directly to the masses.

Malikongwa criticised the lack of urgency in supporting the creative sector, pointing to the collapse of the gig economy during COVID-19 and the absence of legislation to protect artists.

She called for revision of the Copyright Act, sustainable support for both emerging and established artists, and an end to “mourning without action”.

Access to finance for artists

BOMU executive member Mpeleki July used the occasion to call for improved financial access for creatives. She urged the government to fast-track the National Fund of Funds to enable artists to grow their businesses and appealed to banks to review their lending policies for the industry.

July also urged the government to negotiate with international social media platforms so that Batswana creators may monetise their content without having to rely on South African accounts.

ATI’s final moments

ATI, who had been hospitalised at Princess Marina Hospital before being transferred to Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital in Gaborone, passed away in the early hours of 31 August.

According to his father, William Molemogi, his son’s internal organs had suffered severe damage that was compounded by lack of oxygen in his bloodstream.

Post Views: 91