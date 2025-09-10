Players Are Still Excluded In Decisions – Thekiso 

Alongside six others, union president Onalethata Thekiso returned unopposed at the elective general assembly of FUB where players’ concerns took centre stage

Despite the presence of the Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) as a representative body, players still feel excluded from key decisions affecting them.

This is the position of the president of FUB, Onalethata Thekiso, who was re-elected unopposed as FUB president at the elective general assembly of the organisation in Gaborone last Saturday.

Other members who also retained their positions unopposed included Lesego Molemogi as first vice president, Bonang Mosetha as second vice president, Thapelo Radifalana as treasurer, Mmoni Segopolo as player development officer, Benjamin Radimo as strategic relations officer, and Kgomotso Molefe as female player representative.

Contested positions

In contested positions, Jwaneng Galaxy and Zebras player Thabang Sesinyi secured the male player representative position with 30 votes, defeating Arnold Mampori and Bophelo Kealeboga who collected 11 and 5 votes respectively.

For the women’s football representative seat, Thato Segaki won with 33 votes against Thapelo Moshe’s 11. Former Zebras captain Joel Mogorosi was elected player relations officer with 38 votes ahead of Tebogo Mothusi’s seven.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Thekiso expressed concern that decisions affecting players are still being made without their input.

Industry best practice

“Players and athletes in general are decrying the Athletes Incentive Policy, which does not conform to professional standards of sports today,” he said. “In football, players want only the industry best practice, nothing out of the ordinary.”

He urged the Botswana Football Association to engage with players, pointing to issues raised by the national team, which recently qualified for a continental tournament in Morocco later this year.

Thekiso highlighted the importance of functional dispute resolution bodies to safeguard footballers. “Proper functionality of organs like the NDRC are the best mechanisms as we move towards protecting players against exploitation,” he said.

Protection of players

“But if we continue to license teams before cases are heard, we will be normalising exploitation and unfair treatment of our members.”

Turning to players, Thekiso said they must begin to take themselves seriously as professionals. “Football has created a system,” he said. “This system is not for you to thrive.

Unity among players

“There has never been a better time to rise and claim your rightful place in this lucrative industry than now.”

Thekiso encouraged unity among players in demanding better conditions and respect for their rights. “Let’s face whatever challenges we face as footballers together,” he said. “If it’s a war, let us fight together.”