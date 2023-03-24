Alive N Bolder Wins Botswana’s First Rock Music Battle

Winning band to represent the country at regional finals in Jo’burg

They play refreshing tunes of old school rock n’ roll

Ultimate aim is to represent Botswana at Wacken Open Air Fest in Germany

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Gaborone-based rock band, Alive N Bolder, proved that they are a force to be reckoned with when they won the country’s first battle of rock music bands that was held in Tlokweng over the weekend.

The four-piece band features legendary musicians whose reputations date back to the first bands on the country’s rock scene, among them drummer Skit Kabomo who has performed in the US and Europe and renowned guitarist Gaone Mokhawa.

“They have exceptional skills, great stage work and incredible audience interaction,” said rock and heavy metal music ambassador and organiser of the battle, Tshomarelo “Vulture” Mosaka, in an interview.

Sold out

“They are great timekeepers on stage and rock and roll professionals. Their music has a strong message but is also fun and crazy because they play refreshing old school rock and roll tunes that will shake the world.”

The first-ever Metal Battle event featured five competing bands, namely Bankrupt Souls, Remuda, Alive N Bolder, Barren Barrel and Rokara.

Mosaka’s company, VultureThrust Arts and Entertainment, was appointed by the Southern Africa Rock NHeavy Metal Music Committee to run a battle of rock music bands in Botswana inwhich bands perform and compete.

Next stage Jo’burg

“The turnout was amazing and it was surprising to have a sold-out show and full house for our very first battle,” he said. “The bands gave their best and it was not easy to decide on the winner.

“The event raised funds and donations that we will hand over to a chosen beneficiary around Tlokweng at a date to be confirmed.”

Alive N Bolder will represent Botswana at regional finals in Johannesburg, South Africa on 29 April where the winning band will go to represent Africa at the world’s biggest rock fest, the Wacken Open Air Fest, in Germany.

German fest within touching distance

The Wacken Open Air Fest has been held annually since 1990 in the village of Wacken in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany in the first weekend of August.

It is now one of the largest heavy metal festivals in the world and one of Germany’s largest open-air festivals. Almost all styles and sub-genres of hard rock and metal music are represented there.

“We are 100 percent sure the band will represent our country well at the regional finals where their hope and aim is to win and then go and represent us in Germany,” Mosaka said.