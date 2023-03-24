Kazeli is Bringing French Amapiano to BW

French artist’s performance forms a part of weeklong Francophone celebrations

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Hot off the heels of her southern Africa tour, French singer Kazeli will perform at an Amapiano Session in Gaborone after her Cape Town, Maseru, Stellenbosch and Pretoria music tour.

Slated for 23 March (Thursday this week) at the University of Botswana Amphitheater, Kazeli will perform alongside Botswana’s DJ Hunter as part of Alliance Française’s Francophonie celebrations.

Tags available

“Francophone Week is an international annual celebration promoting French speaking language and francophone cultures,” the Director of Alliance Française of Gaborone, Angélique Saverino, told Time Out.

“A big thank you to the Department of French for the organisation of the concert at UB Amphitheatre,” she said. “The concert is free and the tags are available at the Alliance Française or at the Department of French, Block 239, Office 216 at UB.”

Who is Kazeli

Kazeli is a French artist living in South Africa. She is a vocalist and works mainly on the Amapiano music genre, mixing French, English and other African languages.

The Alliance Française of Gaborone is celebrating the week of Francophonie with a series of free events and activities from 20 to the 25 March this year. The celebrations kicked off with an educational event styled The Platform IF Prof which was launched on Monday this week at Alliance Française of Gaborone.

IF Prof is a social network dedicated to teachers of French and allows them to share teaching resources and content.

Schools will be given a chance to submit poetry recites and to present under the theme ‘A Tous les Temps’ from which and winners will receive an annual membership of the AFG. The public is also encouraged to partake in the poetry competition.

“Someone Had To Do It”

As part of the celebrations, French writer Soline Lippe de Thoisy will launch her new book titled “Que quelqu’un le fasse” (Someone Had To Do It) at 6pm at Alliance Française on Friday 24 March. The book is about a woman standing against injustices and revenging on behalf of women who were victims of abuse and violence.

The French-speaking association, Gab accueil, will wrap up the week of celebrations by hosting a flea market for secondhand goods from which the profits made will be donated to a Francophone association in Burkina Faso while donations will to Stepping Stones International.

Artistic expressions

At 12.30pm on the same day, an exhibition titled Through their Eyes by Francophone photographer Siân Pottok will be unveiled while DJ Norbert of France will keep the audience vibrant and entertained.

“This week gives people an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the diversity of Francophone cultures,” said Saverino. “It is important to showcase the variety of artistic expressions, whether it is music, writing or photos in interaction with Batswana artists and dedicated to a good cause.”