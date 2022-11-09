All White Prosecco Soiree Officially Launches Summer

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Decked out in fashionable all white outfits, residents of Gaborone and lifestyle enthusiasts came to Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square for the hotel’s annual event styled “All White Prosecco Soiree” over the weekend.

The all-white affair is one of the many lavish social events that have shaped the city’s nightlife, complete with the pop of Prosecco, good music, the hotel’s food offerings and lots of glam patrons officially launched the summer/party season.

“All I can say is our patrons know how to have responsible fun,” Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square Sales and Marketing Manager, Botho Mogami, told Time Out.

“This is an annual event to have around the same time. The event is saying let’s get together, dress up, let’s have a good time and be authentic. We deserve it after the pandemic!”

The All White Soiree

Mogami said the lifestyle event was curated to give Batswana their hotel’s experience while offering something different from what is already in the market. This year’s event was staged indoors because of the rain but it will be back on the rooftop for next year’s edition.

“We chose to bring in the Prosecco,” Mogami added. “Our Chairman is from Italy, so it made sense trying to get in his good books. We have a rooftop that deserves an all-white event, so we put the two ideas together and we had a great event. This event is also supposed to launch or activate summer.”

Music and food

Every year the event supports Botswana’s upcoming artists. The talented Dato Seiko was engaged last year while event melodist and songwriter, Mpho Sebina proved that she is a global music force with a voice that dances over the beats. The songbird performed alongside the legendary DJ Kellz who took revelers on an unforgettable music journey.

In addition to the delectable Masa cuisine, guests were treated to a welcome drink, cheese platters and a bottle of Prosecco. “This event is always supported by Parmalat as we know that bubbles and cheese go well together,” Mogami said.

“The Prosecco was supplied by Benju, Lengau Wine Company and Fine brands. We had four varieties of Prosecco and we do have more in the industry. We are hoping that next year it will be bigger and better.”

All white theme

The all-white affair officially launched the party season – that time of year when you’ve always got to have the requisite pure white outfit(s) clean, pressed and ready to go. Fans of all-white said the theme allows anyone to participate in a little spectacle of glamour because everyone owns an all-white outfit.