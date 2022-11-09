Sexology Unpacked

The “Just Sex event” is ready to unpack issues of sexual health

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As a build-up to the Just Sex event that is slated for 18 November at Cresta Lodge, organiser, Michelle Phetlhe of ESTeREs Agency hosted physiotherapist Lorato Mosetlhi-Molelowatladi at the Wild Tree Place in Tlokweng to give a glimpse of what to expect at the sexual health and wellness event.

Mosetlhi-Molelowatladi shared that sexology is the scientific study of human sexuality in all its guises, noting that for sexual health to be attained and maintained, the sexual rights of all persons must be respected.

“Events such as ‘Just Sex’ are important, especially if they have the right and knowledgeable people to give people the right perspective to issues,” she told this publication in an interview.

“As medical professionals, we understand that people are wired differently and that they often express their diversity as individuals. So speaking on issues of intimacy, we need to explore that diversity.”

Sexual Health

The Southern African Sexual Health Association (SASHA) describes sexual health as the understanding that sexuality is a natural part of life involving more than sexual behaviour.

The elements of sexual health that include pleasure, sexual rights, gender identity, and sexual justice exist within the confines of people’s cultural environment, legislation and legal environment.

“Our sexuality is our humanity and our humanity is our sexuality,” Mosetlhi-Molelowatladi said. “The Just Sex event will be hosting clinicians who will give more insight into medical sexual health.”

Sex as a taboo topic

Deemed as massively inappropriate, society-structured cultural norms and values often insist that sex should never be talked about in front of anybody. Since it is a very private act where two people share compassion, many cultures in Botswana still shy away from having open discussions about sex.

The “Just Sex” event is on a quest to break the status quo and create a safe space where people are free to express themselves on issues related to sexual health and wellness.

Said Mosetlhi-Molelowatladi: “Sometimes people are not comfortable and may not know enough to talk about sex. Sometimes shying away from talking about sex depends on the way we were brought up. In some instances, sex is not a dinner table conversation and sex is only for marriage. We are not socialised to talk about sex.”

About Mosetlhi-Molelowatladi

While Mosetlhi-Molelowatladi will not be among the speakers at the “Just Sex” event, she has special interest in the management of women’s health conditions, particularly pelvic floor dysfunction. Her patients include both males and females. She is a member of My Sexual Health (MSH), the Southern African Sexual Health Association (SASHA) and the World Association for Sexual Health.

The “Just Sex” event is sponsored by The Botswana Gazette and Durex. Tickets are on sale for P300 single and P500 double inclusive of a light dinner, drinks and gifts.