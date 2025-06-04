Amantle Brown is Lilting in London this Week

The leading lady of song will represent Botswana at the Billboard Global Power Players Awards and Reception in London on 4 and 5 June, marking a major cultural milestone during a high-profile week that will also mark the official launch of Billboard Africa

GAZETTE REPORTER

From local stages to the international spotlight, celebrated vocalist Amantle Brown is set to captivate audiences at the Billboard Global Power Players Awards and Reception in London on 4 and 5 June 2025.

Handpicked by Billboard to represent Botswana, Amantle will share the prestigious stage with African music royalty, Tems and rising star Lulu, during a high-profile week that will also mark the official launch of Billboard Africa.

Amantle’s presence at the event forms part of a groundbreaking partnership between the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) and Global Venture Partners (GVP) – a collaboration aimed at strengthening Botswana’s global creative footprint.

Cultural ambassador

Through her performance, Amantle won’t just be singing but championing Botswana’s creative sector as well, acting as a cultural ambassador for the country’s musical, artistic and entrepreneurial talent.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she said in a statement released ahead of her journey. “I will represent Botswana and our artists with pride and carry our flag high. I’m excited to show the world what Botswana has to offer and to open doors for more creatives.”

The successful facilitation of this momentous opportunity is thanks to the collaborative support of BITC and its clients, Christa Capital, Continental Reinsurance, and Emeritus.

Tourism and music

These partners played a pivotal role in ensuring that Amantle’s voice will resonate beyond Botswana’s borders and into the ears of the global music elite.

Further amplifying Botswana’s role in the celebration, Billboard Africa will present an exclusive award to an African artist, which includes a curated tourism experience in Botswana’s Okavango Delta.

The award’s travel experience will be hosted by Abercrombie & Kent’s Chief’s Camp, one of Botswana’s most luxurious safari destinations, in a gesture showcasing how tourism and music can create cultural harmony.

More than music

The event is not just a one-time cultural showcase. As part of the broader BITC-GVP agreement, Billboard, TIME, Robb Report, and Rolling Stone MENA will establish a regional headquarters in Botswana, marking a significant strategic win for the country.

This move positions Botswana at the epicentre of global media presence in Southern Africa and is expected to catalyse major growth in the local creative economy, offering a wealth of opportunities for content creators, journalists, digital storytellers and marketers.

The ripple effect will go beyond the stage: the presence of such media giants is set to attract new investment, generate jobs, and spark innovation across the country’s media, luxury, tourism and lifestyle sectors.

Most influential voices

The Billboard Global Power Players Awards is renowned for bringing together the most influential voices in the music business – from artists and producers to executive leaders and agents.

For Botswana to be featured on this coveted platform is a sign of cultural progression, economic promise and a growing recognition of the country’s rich creative potential.