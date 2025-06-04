MORE THAN JUST A GAME

While the match promises high drama, it also carries emotional weight. For both teams, the 2024/25 league season brought disappointment. A cup victory would not only soften the blow but would also lift an entire fanbase

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

After weeks of fierce competition, only two teams remain to fight for the glory of Botswana’s premier cup glory.

Jwaneng Galaxy and Security Systems are set to clash in the Orange FA Cup final on June 14 at a venue yet to be confirmed for the match that promises more than just silverware because it is also a fight for redemption, pride and purpose.

From an original field of 48 teams, the two finalists carved their paths through sweat, faith and narrow margins. Both sides endured tough league seasons and now see the FA Cup as a final lifeline – a chance to rewrite the story of their year.

Saturday drama

“This cup gives both teams a rare opportunity to finish strong,” said football analyst Jimmy George in a phone interview. “It’s not just about winning a trophy; it’s about restoring identity and reconnecting with supporters.”

The semifinals, played as a doubleheader this past weekend at the National Stadium, lived up to the billing. Security Systems were the first to book their spot, holding off VTM FC 1-0 in a match that turned on a single moment.

The winning goal came early in an 11th-minute penalty coolly slotted in by Tshepho Keselebale. The rest of the game was all about holding firm. Systems defended with urgency, knowing the stakes.

Survival of spirit

Having recently been relegated from the Botswana Premier League, their appearance in the final is more than a win it is survival of spirit.

“For Systems, the FA Cup final is a final chapter but it could also be the beginning of a comeback,” said George. “A win would offer something to believe in.”

Later in the evening, Jwaneng Galaxy took on Matebele FC. Tension filled the air but Galaxy’s experienced forward, Onkabetse Makgantai, rose to the occasion. He scored twice – goals that proved the difference in a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Back-to-back finals for Galaxy

It was a return to form for the defending champions who will now feature in back-to-back finals.

“They’ve had their share of struggles this season,” said George. “But now, with a place in the final, Galaxy have the chance to remind everyone why they are a powerhouse as of recent.”

While the match promises high drama, it also carries emotional weight. For both teams, the 2024/25 league season brought disappointment. A cup victory would not only soften the blow but would also lift an entire fanbase.

“For Galaxy and Systems, this isn’t just a game but a statement,” George emphasised. “The team that wins will walk away with more than a medal. They’ll reclaim a sense of dignity.”

Hope and glory

But George warned of the flip side. “For the losing team,” he said, “this could mark the bitter end of a frustrating season. A missed chance to bring joy where it is desperately needed.”

Despite the gloom of poor league results, both finalists have shown grit, resilience and belief. That’s the spirit of the Orange FA Cup – a competition that gives teams a second chance to dream.

“This final is not just about form,” George concluded. “It’s about heart. The team that wants it more will take it.”